SEPTEMBER 06, 2023 / 3:15PM, ADI.OQ - Analog Devices Inc at Citi Global Technology Conference

C O R P O R A T E P A R T I C I P A N T S

Jim Mollica

Michael C. Lucarelli Analog Devices, Inc. - VP, IR and FP&A

PrashanthMahendra-Rajah Analog Devices, Inc. - Executive VP of Finance & CFO

C O N F E R E N C E C A L L P A R T I C I P A N T S

Christopher Brett Danely Citigroup Inc., Research Division - MD & Analyst

P R E S E N T A T I O N

Christopher Brett Danely - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - MD & Analyst

Great. Thanks, everyone. What a crowd. I'm still Chris Danely, still the semiconductor analyst here at Citigroup. It's our pleasure to have the dream team from one of our top picks Analog Devices up here. We have Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah, the CFO; we have Jim Mollica, who's VP of Finance; and then we have the Grand Poobah of Investor Relations, Mike Lucarelli. So Prashanth, since you guys were, I believe, the most recent semi company to report, maybe start by sort of repeating what you guys said a few weeks ago on the general tone and outlook and then we'll take it from there.

PrashanthMahendra-Rajah - Analog Devices, Inc. - Executive VP of Finance & CFO

Absolutely, yes. Thanks, Chris. So earnings call was 2 weeks ago now, Mike? Yes, 2 weeks. And I won't go through the numbers, but just sort of give you a context for what we're seeing is as we have been signaling now for a couple of quarters, we began starting to see some softness in the numbers that reflected in the guide we've given for the fourth quarter. That softness is very broad-based. I would say that it is across all end markets and all geographies. The broadness of that softness is what gives us confidence on kind of 2 parameters: one, that it is macro driven versus being a share loss issue; and then the second is, it's lining up quite well with the improvements that we've done on lead times.

So I know we're getting a lot of questions from folks over the last couple of weeks on trying to understand ADI's outlook versus other companies out there. And I think our advice to you would be just keep an eye on lead times because we have pretty high conviction that as lead times are getting back to normality, customers are getting more confident in their ability to hold off ordering until they need something sort of within the stated delivery period, which is helping as we kind of work through some of the inventory correction.

I think the other comment that we've had a lot of questions on, so I'll just jump into it now is my boss made a comment on how we are undershipping end market demand. So folks have asked a little bit to expand on what we meant by that. And I'll give it to you in 2 pieces. First, on the distribution side for our distribution partners, both in the third quarter results and in the fourth quarter guide, we are selling into the channel less than they are selling through. So in the third quarter, we'll range it for you kind of [sub-$50] million in the fourth quarter reflected in the guide is an undershipment of, call it, [$50 million to $100] million. And we'll see where we land on that. It's hard to be so precise. So that's on disti.

On the end market side and the comment that Vince was making is we have the benefit of being able to look at our revenue sales to all of our individual customers, whether they go through disti or whether they go direct. And we can see the growth of our revenue to those end customers. And then Mike's team can pull from FactSet or [Bloomy], the reported revenue growth for each of those publicly traded companies. So we're able to look at a pretty large data set over several years to see how are our customers' revenue growth and how is our growth to those customers and what does that relationship look like.

And if you look at that relationship over different periods of time, but a reasonably long period of time to give you confidence that it's not a near-term anomaly. We can see that third quarter actuals begin to show a good deviation and fourth quarter will be even more. Now fourth quarter is based on sell-side consensus. So wherever those individual customers, analysts have them for the revenue growth for the fourth quarter. But that is sort

2

REFINITIV STREETEVENTS | www.refinitiv.com | Contact Us