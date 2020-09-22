Log in
Analog Devices : Collaborates with Microsoft to Mass Produce State-of-the-Art 3D Imaging Products and Solutions

09/22/2020 | 03:02pm EDT

Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI) today announced a strategic collaboration with Microsoft Corp. to leverage Microsoft’s 3D time-of-flight (ToF) sensor technology, allowing customers to easily create high-performance 3D applications that bring higher degrees of depth accuracy and work regardless of the environmental conditions in the scene. ADI’s technical expertise will build upon Microsoft Azure Kinect technology to deliver leading ToF solutions to a much broader audience in areas such as Industry 4.0, automotive, gaming, augmented reality, computational photography and videography.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200922005195/en/

Currently, the industrial market is seeing a push for 3D imaging systems that can be used in harsh environments where cutting-edge applications such as human-collaboration robots, room mapping, and inventory management systems are required to bring Industry 4.0 to life. ToF applications are also needed to create safer automobile experiences for drivers and passengers by outfitting vehicles with occupancy detection and driver monitoring capabilities.

“Our customers want depth image capture that ‘just works’ and is as easy as taking a photo,” said Duncan Bosworth, General Manager, Consumer Business Unit, Analog Devices. “Microsoft’s ToF 3D sensor technology used in the HoloLens mixed-reality headset and Azure Kinect Development Kit is seen as the industry standard for time-of-flight technologies. Combining this technology with custom-built solutions from ADI, our customers can easily deploy and scale the next generation of high-performance applications they demand, out of the box.”

Analog Devices is designing, manufacturing, and selling a new product series of 3D ToF imagers, laser drivers, software and hardware-based depth systems that will provide the best depth resolutions in the market with accuracy down to the millimeter. ADI will start building full systems wrapped around complementary metal–oxide–semiconductor (CMOS) imagers to deliver imaging with greater 3D detail, operating over farther distances, and performing robustly regardless of what is in line of sight. This platform will provide customers with plug and play features for fast and large-scale deployment.

“Analog Devices is an established leader in translating physical phenomena into digital information,” said Cyrus Bamji, Microsoft Partner Hardware Architect, Microsoft. “This collaboration will expand market access of our ToF sensor technology and enable the development of commercial 3D sensors, cameras, and related solutions, which will be compatible with a Microsoft ecosystem built on top of Microsoft depth, Intelligent Cloud, and Intelligent Edge platforms.”

ToF 3D sensor technology projects precisely controlled laser light in durations of nanoseconds, which then reflect from the scene onto a high-resolution image sensor giving a depth estimate for every pixel in the image array. ADI’s new CMOS ToF products based on Microsoft’s technology enables highly accurate depth measurement, low noise, high robustness to multipath interference, and calibration solutions for ease of manufacturing. ADI’s products and solutions are already being sampled and the first 3D imaging products using Microsoft technology are expected to release by the end of 2020.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices (Nasdaq: ADI) is a leading global high-performance analog technology company dedicated to solving the toughest engineering challenges. We enable our customers to interpret the world around us by intelligently bridging the physical and digital with unmatched technologies that sense, measure, power, connect and interpret. Visit http://www.analog.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may be deemed to contain forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, our statements regarding the expected opportunities, benefits and developments associated with the collaboration between Analog Devices, Inc. and Microsoft Corporation, including the anticipated advancements in technologies, solutions and product development efforts and offerings, that are based on current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the industry and markets in which the companies operate. The statements contained in this release are not guarantees of future performance, are inherently uncertain, involve certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed in such forward-looking statements, and such statements should not be relied upon as representing Analog Devices' or Microsoft’s expectations or beliefs as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results described, implied or projected in any forward-looking statements include difficulty or delay in our design, development, production and marketing of products, technologies and solutions, including those associated with the collaboration and other risk factors described in the most recent filings of the two companies with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Neither company undertakes any obligation to update forward-looking statements made by us.

(ADI-WEB)

Follow ADI on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/ADI_News

Read and subscribe to Analog Dialogue, ADI’s monthly technical journal, at: http://www.analog.com


© Business Wire 2020
