PrashanthMahendra-Rajah - Analog Devices, Inc. - Executive VP of Finance & CFO

Yes. I'd say 2 things. First, the January quarter guide is not going to be my responsibility. So it's quite easy for you to put a number out there. But really more practical -- I don't know that we guided the January quarter. I want to be very clear that we don't guide out beyond the -- beyond the kind of the current quarter. What we indicated was that based on what we've seen, on a 13-week basis, we would expect January to be seasonally down. And at that point, that remains our best view right now, but I wouldn't go as far as to interpret that as a guide.

Michael C. Lucarelli - Analog Devices, Inc. - VP, IR and FP&A

Yes. No, I agree. Because the question on the call was about 13 to 14 weeks, I just try to help people walk through the math. Prashanth said, seasonal is down 5% and next week at 7.5%. So [calculate] the delta, that's what it would be if it was normal times. You're right to think -- in like normal times, usually, I'll say 2 things. One, inventory digestion, but two, 4Q is not usually down 12%. So our best view, as you know, is it's down, how about that, in 1Q. We'll see how much it's down. But we do think the worst is probably behind us as you go into next year.

PrashanthMahendra-Rajah - Analog Devices, Inc. - Executive VP of Finance & CFO

That we do, that we do.

Matthew Patrick Prisco - Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division - Associate

Perfect. That's helpful. So now you talked about the inventory digestion lasting 2, 3 quarters, which would imply inventory at roughly normalized levels exiting the year. So can you walk us through the visibility that you have into this dynamic, both for disti and direct and what allows to make the confidence in that goal?

PrashanthMahendra-Rajah - Analog Devices, Inc. - Executive VP of Finance & CFO

Sure. I'm going to actually do it in 3 pieces, one that you didn't mention, which is -- so we think about our inventory as what is the finished goods that is on ADI's books, what is the inventory that is in the -- on the balance sheet of our distribution partners, [aero], Macnica, Excelpoint, et cetera, and then what is the inventory that's in our end customers, who either buy directly from us or buy via distribution.

So we had mentioned in prior quarters that we were holding more finished goods inventory on our balance sheet, keeping it a little -- keeping it away from distribution because we were having matching challenges given the supply/demand imbalance. We wanted to make sure that we did not put product into a distributor like send it to Japan and then find out that, that product is actually needed in Europe where it can't get moved as easily.

So inventory on ADI's balance sheet got a little higher than we would normally carry. We've told -- we said to folks in the earnings call that by the -- as we exit the first quarter, expect our finished goods inventory in ADI to be down. Our goal is about $100 million.

On the distribution side, we undershipped disti in the third quarter. We undershipped kind of in the, call it, 0 to 50 range. And for the fourth quarter guide that we've given you, the $2.7 billion, that includes another $50 million to $100 million under ship. So sell-through is expected to be above sell-in, which also goes back to your first question on the softness in the guide.

For the last piece, which is the hardest one for anyone to really get their hands on and that is end market inventory. What Mike's team has done is they have -- they've been tracking a data set which is looking at the sales of ADI products to ADI customers whose information is publicly available over a period of multiple years, I think 5, 6 years, something in that range.

