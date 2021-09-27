Log in
Analog Devices : Honored with 2021 Military & Aerospace Electronics Innovators Award

09/27/2021 | 04:12pm EDT
Analog Devices, Inc. has received a Platinum Military & Aerospace Electronics Innovators Award for the ADAR3000 beam forming integrated circuit (BFIC). The ADAR3000 is a highly integrated, lower power BFIC and the first commercially available 4 beam/16 channel device to support the K/Ka satcom bands in terminal and satellite applications.

"On behalf of the Military & Aerospace Electronics Innovators Awards, I would like to congratulate Analog Devices on their Platinum-level honoree status," said Military & Aerospace Electronics Editor in Chief John Keller. "This competitive awards program allows Military & Aerospace Electronics to celebrate and recognize the most innovative products impacting the aerospace and defense community this year."

The Military & Aerospace Electronics Innovators Awards are in three tiers -- ranging from platinum, the highest, to the gold awards, and finally to the silver awards -- and are based on the recommendations of an independent panel of industry judges.

To learn more about ADI's BFICs visit: ADAR3000 Datasheet and Product Info

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) operates at the center of the modern digital economy, converting real-world phenomena into actionable insight with its comprehensive suite of analog and mixed signal, power management, radio frequency (RF), and digital and sensor technologies. ADI serves 125,000 customers worldwide with more than 75,000 products in the industrial, communications, automotive, and consumer markets. ADI is headquartered in Wilmington, MA. Visit https://www.analog.com.

Disclaimer

Analog Devices Inc. published this content on 27 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2021 20:11:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
