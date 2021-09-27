Analog Devices : Honored with 2021 Military & Aerospace Electronics Innovators Award

Analog Devices, Inc. has received a Platinum Military & Aerospace Electronics Innovators Award for the ADAR3000 beam forming integrated circuit (BFIC). The ADAR3000 is a highly integrated, lower power BFIC and the first commercially available 4 beam/16 channel device to support the K/Ka satcom bands in terminal and satellite applications.
"On behalf of the Military & Aerospace Electronics Innovators Awards, I would like to congratulate Analog Devices on their Platinum-level honoree status," said Military & Aerospace Electronics Editor in Chief John Keller. "This competitive awards program allows Military & Aerospace Electronics to celebrate and recognize the most innovative products impacting the aerospace and defense community this year."
The Military & Aerospace Electronics Innovators Awards are in three tiers -- ranging from platinum, the highest, to the gold awards, and finally to the silver awards -- and are based on the recommendations of an independent panel of industry judges.
To learn more about ADI's BFICs visit: ADAR3000 Datasheet and Product Info
