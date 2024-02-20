Analog Devices, Inc. Raises Quarterly Dividend, Payable on March 15, 2024
February 20, 2024
Analog Devices, Inc. announced that its Board of Directors has voted to increase its quarterly dividend from $0.86 per outstanding share of common stock to $0.92, which represents an increase of 7% and is equivalent to $3.68 annually. The increase is effective with the dividend payable on March 15, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 5, 2024.
Analog Devices, Inc. specializes in the design, manufacturing and marketing of integrated circuits. The group's activity is organized around 2 families of products:
- analog integrated circuits: converters, amplifiers, MEMS systems, integrated radio frequency circuits, etc.);
- digital integrated circuits.
Net sales break down by market between industrial equipment (50.5%), automotive products (20.9%), communication products (15.7%), and consumer electronics products (12.9%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (33.5%), Americas (0.6%), China (21.3%), Japan (10.2%), Asia (13.3%), and Europe (21.1%).