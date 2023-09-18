SEPTEMBER 18, 2023 / 9:00AM, ADI.OQ - Analog Devices Inc at JPMorgan U.S. All Stars Conference

Vincent T. Roche Analog Devices, Inc. - CEO & Chair of the Board of Directors

Harlan L. Sur JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Executive Director and Head of U.S. Semiconductor & Semiconductor Capital Equipment

Harlan L. Sur

All right. Good morning, and again, welcome to JPMorgan's 14th Annual U.S. All Stars Conference here in London. My name is Harlan Sur, the semiconductor and semiconductor capital equipment analyst for the firm. Very pleased to have Vincent Roche, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Analog Devices here with us this morning.

For those of you that don't know the Analog Devices team, a leader in high-performance, mixed signal, RF analog semiconductor chips, strong position in power management, very strong position in signal chain processing, right, both analog and digital, which is the technology that bridges the real (sic) [digital] world to the physical world, best-in-class gross operating free cash flow margins, strong capital return program, very diversified business, right, Industrial, Automotive, comms infrastructure, 90% of total revenue. So Vince, thank you for joining us today.

Vincent T. Roche

Thank you, Harlan. Great to be here. Same time, same place, different year.

Harlan L. Sur

Exactly. So to that point, about a year ago, at this very conference, the team was driving 25% year-over-year growth in the business, positive book-to-bill trends, but you did call out order deceleration, some pickup in cancellations, which in hindsight did signal sort of the start of the negative cyclical inflection for the ADI team, but for the industry as a whole.

So kind of take us through the dynamics over the past year and more importantly, your view on the cyclical dynamics in your business sort of going forward?

Vincent T. Roche

Yes. Thank you. So -- yes, we had our earnings call, third quarter earnings call just a few weeks ago. Actually, in the third quarter of '22 or fiscal '22, we did call what we thought was the peak at that point in time. And we got through the pandemic. We had a supply chain crash in FY '20, FY '21, basically, what happened across the industry as we tried to squeeze 15 or 16 months' worth of shipments into 12 months. So we're in catch-up mode.

And the shortage itself drove some panic. And we've been trying to get, so we were chasing supply for 2.5 years. I think for the next year or so, we'll be chasing demand. I mean, as we called out on the earnings call, we have a belief that what we have right now is an inventory overhang that will take -- at least, in ADI, will take us somewhere in the region of 6 months to correct. But we are seeing some stabilization. We suffered a lot of cancellations for the last 6 or 9 months. We've begun to see that moderate somewhat. So what we're getting now is our backlog into a shape that we would consider in pre-pandemic terms to be more normal.

