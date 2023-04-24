Advanced search
  5. Analog Devices, Inc.
ANALOG DEVICES, INC.

(ADI)
Analog Devices Names Alan Lee as Chief Technology Officer

04/24/2023 | 02:21pm EDT
By Stephen Nakrosis


Analog Devices Inc. on Monday said Alan Lee was named chief technology officer.

"In this role, Alan will identify and work to advance the next-generation technologies that will disrupt and shape the semiconductor industry and its markets," the company said.

Previously, Mr. Lee was with AMD, where he served as head of Research and Advanced Development, Analog Devices said. Before that, he was chief executive of a privately-held company which "created technologies for high-frequency trading and quantitative financial analysis," according to Analog Devices.

Mr. Lee is currently chair of both the CTO Committee for the Semiconductor Industry Association and the CTO Council for the Global Semiconductor Alliance , Analog Devices said.


Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-24-23 1420ET

All news about ANALOG DEVICES, INC.
