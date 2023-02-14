Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Analog Devices, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADI   US0326541051

ANALOG DEVICES, INC.

(ADI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-02-14 pm EST
182.54 USD   +1.16%
05:59pAnalog Devices Raises Quarterly Dividend to 86 Cents per Share
DJ
05:34pAnalog Devices Raises Quarterly Dividend By 13%
BU
02/10Analog Devices May Post In-Line First-Quarter Results, With Downside Second-Quarter Risks, Oppenheimer Says
MT
Analog Devices Raises Quarterly Dividend to 86 Cents per Share

02/14/2023 | 05:59pm EST
By Stephen Nakrosis


Analog Devices Inc. said Tuesday its board approved a 13% increase to the company's quarterly dividend.

The new dividend of 86 cents per share will be payable on March 8 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Feb. 27, the company said.

The latest increase marks the company's 20th increase in the last 19 years, it said.

Vincent Roche, the semiconductor company's chief executive and chair, said "we target returning 100% of free cash flow to shareholders through both dividend payments and share repurchases, and we have returned more than $12 billion to shareholders in the last five years."

Analog Devices last raised its dividend, to 76 cents, in Feb. of last year.


Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-14-23 1759ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 12 160 M - -
Net income 2023 3 261 M - -
Net Debt 2023 4 807 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 28,5x
Yield 2023 1,86%
Capitalization 91 374 M 91 374 M -
EV / Sales 2023 7,91x
EV / Sales 2024 7,59x
Nbr of Employees 24 450
Free-Float 99,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Vincent T. Roche Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
Daniel Leibholz Vice President-Communications Business Unit
Vivek Jain Executive VP-Global Operations & Technology
Janene I. Ásgeirsson Secretary, SVP, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANALOG DEVICES, INC.8.80%91 374
NVIDIA CORPORATION49.09%536 203
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED21.52%463 992
BROADCOM INC.6.10%251 200
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS6.40%160 136
QUALCOMM, INC.19.01%145 887