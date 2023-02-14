Analog Devices Raises Quarterly Dividend to 86 Cents per Share

By Stephen Nakrosis

Analog Devices Inc. said Tuesday its board approved a 13% increase to the company's quarterly dividend.

The new dividend of 86 cents per share will be payable on March 8 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Feb. 27, the company said.

The latest increase marks the company's 20th increase in the last 19 years, it said.

Vincent Roche, the semiconductor company's chief executive and chair, said "we target returning 100% of free cash flow to shareholders through both dividend payments and share repurchases, and we have returned more than $12 billion to shareholders in the last five years."

Analog Devices last raised its dividend, to 76 cents, in Feb. of last year.

