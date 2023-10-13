By Sabela Ojea

Analog Devices named James Mollica as its interim chief financial officer, effective Oct. 29, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

The semiconductor company said Friday that Mollica succeeds Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah, who will be stepping down by the end of the month.

Mollica most recently was vice president, finance, global customer office.

The company continues to search for a permanent successor to Mahendra-Rajah.

Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com; @sabelaojeaguix

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-13-23 1736ET