By Sabela Ojea
Analog Devices named James Mollica as its interim chief financial officer, effective Oct. 29, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing.
The semiconductor company said Friday that Mollica succeeds Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah, who will be stepping down by the end of the month.
Mollica most recently was vice president, finance, global customer office.
The company continues to search for a permanent successor to Mahendra-Rajah.
10-13-23 1736ET