Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Analog Devices, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADI   US0326541051

ANALOG DEVICES, INC.

(ADI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Analog Devices : to Participate in Bank of America Securities Global Technology Conference and Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference

06/04/2021 | 04:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI) today announced that the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah, will speak at the Bank of America Securities 2021 Global Technology Conference and the Stifel 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference to be held on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. Eastern time and Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at 10:40 a.m. Eastern time, respectively.

The webcasts for the conferences may be accessed live via the Investor Relations section of Analog Devices’ website at investor.analog.com. Archived replays will also be available for 90 days following the webcasts.

About Analog Devices, Inc.

Analog Devices (Nasdaq: ADI) is a leading global high-performance semiconductor company dedicated to solving the toughest engineering challenges. We enable our customers to interpret the world around us by intelligently bridging the physical and digital with unmatched technologies that sense, measure, power, connect and interpret. Visit http://www.analog.com.

(ADI-WEB)


© Business Wire 2021
All news about ANALOG DEVICES, INC.
04:01pANALOG DEVICES  : to Participate in Bank of America Securities Global Technology..
BU
06/03ANALOG DEVICES  : to Participate in Evercore ISI Technology, Media and Telecom C..
BU
06/02ANALOG DEVICES  : to Participate in Bernstein's Strategic Decisions Conference
AQ
06/01ANALOG DEVICES  : to Participate in Bernstein's Strategic Decisions Conference
BU
05/27ANALOG DEVICES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/26ANALOG DEVICES  : Rolls Out New Battery Monitoring Systems
MT
05/26ANALOG DEVICES  : Expands BMS Portfolio to Enable Continuous Battery Monitoring
BU
05/24ANALOG DEVICES  : to Participate in J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Com..
BU
05/21Facebook Succeeds Amazon as Hedge Funds' Favorite Top Holding, Goldman Sachs ..
MT
05/20ANALOG DEVICES  : Deutsche Bank Adjusts Analog Devices' Price Target to $165 fro..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 672 M - -
Net income 2021 1 743 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 453 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 34,5x
Yield 2021 1,64%
Capitalization 59 776 M 59 776 M -
EV / Sales 2021 9,48x
EV / Sales 2022 8,71x
Nbr of Employees 15 900
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart ANALOG DEVICES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Analog Devices, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANALOG DEVICES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 181,40 $
Last Close Price 162,07 $
Spread / Highest target 23,4%
Spread / Average Target 11,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Vincent T. Roche President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Raymond P. Stata Chairman
Daniel Leibholz Chief Technology Officer
Steve Lattari Senior VP-Global Operations & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANALOG DEVICES, INC.9.71%59 776
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED12.26%557 804
NVIDIA CORPORATION29.99%422 886
INTEL CORPORATION15.38%227 097
BROADCOM INC.6.16%189 779
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS16.22%171 775