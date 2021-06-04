Analog Devices : to Participate in Bank of America Securities Global Technology Conference and Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference

Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI) today announced that the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah, will speak at the Bank of America Securities 2021 Global Technology Conference and the Stifel 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference to be held on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. Eastern time and Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at 10:40 a.m. Eastern time, respectively.

The webcasts for the conferences may be accessed live via the Investor Relations section of Analog Devices’ website at investor.analog.com. Archived replays will also be available for 90 days following the webcasts.

