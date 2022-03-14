Analog Devices to Host 2022 Investor Day on April 5

Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI), a leading global high-performance analog technology company, today announced that it will host its Investor Day on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET, from its Wilmington headquarters.

During the event, members of ADI leadership will discuss the company’s long-term vision and growth strategy, as well as strategic opportunities in the current business environment. Presentations will be followed by live Q&A panels. Due to limited space for the event, in-person attendance is by invitation only and advance registration is required.

The event, along with supporting materials, may be accessed live via the Investor Relations section of ADI’s website at investor.analog.com. An archived replay will also be available following the webcast.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI) operates at the center of the modern digital economy, converting real-world phenomena into actionable insight with its comprehensive suite of analog and mixed signal, power management, radio frequency (RF), and digital and sensor technologies. ADI serves 125,000 customers worldwide with more than 75,000 products in the industrial, communications, automotive, and consumer markets. ADI is headquartered in Wilmington, MA. Visit http://www.analog.com.

(ADI-WEB)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220314005154/en/