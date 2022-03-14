Log in
ANALOG DEVICES, INC.

Analog Devices to Host 2022 Investor Day on April 5

03/14/2022
Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI), a leading global high-performance analog technology company, today announced that it will host its Investor Day on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET, from its Wilmington headquarters.

During the event, members of ADI leadership will discuss the company’s long-term vision and growth strategy, as well as strategic opportunities in the current business environment. Presentations will be followed by live Q&A panels. Due to limited space for the event, in-person attendance is by invitation only and advance registration is required.

The event, along with supporting materials, may be accessed live via the Investor Relations section of ADI’s website at investor.analog.com. An archived replay will also be available following the webcast.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI) operates at the center of the modern digital economy, converting real-world phenomena into actionable insight with its comprehensive suite of analog and mixed signal, power management, radio frequency (RF), and digital and sensor technologies. ADI serves 125,000 customers worldwide with more than 75,000 products in the industrial, communications, automotive, and consumer markets. ADI is headquartered in Wilmington, MA. Visit http://www.analog.com.

© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 11 267 M - -
Net income 2022 2 183 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 731 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 34,5x
Yield 2022 2,02%
Capitalization 77 241 M 77 241 M -
EV / Sales 2022 7,19x
EV / Sales 2023 6,80x
Nbr of Employees 24 700
Free-Float -
