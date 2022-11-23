Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Analog Devices, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADI   US0326541051

ANALOG DEVICES, INC.

(ADI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:54 2022-11-23 pm EST
169.32 USD   +0.53%
11:25aGoldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on Analog Devices to $186 From $173, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
11:09aMorningstar Upgrades Analog Devices to Buy From Hold, Adjusts Price Target to $186 From $172
MT
11:08aEvercore ISI Adjusts Price Target on Analog Devices to $195 From $185, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Analog Devices to Participate in Credit Suisse Technology Conference

11/23/2022 | 04:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI) today announced that the Company’s Executive Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer, Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah, will speak at the Credit Suisse 26th Annual Technology Conference in Scottsdale, Arizona on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at 9:35 a.m. Mountain Time.

The webcast for the conference may be accessed live via the Investor Relations section of Analog Devices’ website at investor.analog.com. An archived replay will also be available following the webcast.

About Analog Devices, Inc.

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) is a global semiconductor leader that bridges the physical and digital worlds to enable breakthroughs at the Intelligent Edge. ADI combines analog, digital, and software technologies into solutions that help drive advancements in digitized factories, mobility, and digital healthcare, combat climate change, and reliably connect humans and the world. With reported revenues of more than $12 billion in FY22 and more than 24,000 people globally working alongside 125,000 global customers, ADI ensures today’s innovators stay Ahead of What’s Possible. Learn more at www.analog.com and on LinkedIn and Twitter.

(ADI-WEB)


© Business Wire 2022
All news about ANALOG DEVICES, INC.
11:25aGoldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on Analog Devices to $186 From $173, Maintains Buy R..
MT
11:09aMorningstar Upgrades Analog Devices to Buy From Hold, Adjusts Price Target to $186 From..
MT
11:08aEvercore ISI Adjusts Price Target on Analog Devices to $195 From $185, Maintains Outper..
MT
11:07aCowen Adjusts Price Target on Analog Devices to $190 From $180, Maintains Outperform Ra..
MT
11:07aJPMorgan Chase Adjusts Price Target on Analog Devices to $205 From $200, Maintains Over..
MT
11:07aTruist Securities Adjusts Price Target on Analog Devices to $214 From $209, Maintains B..
MT
10:54aGoldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on Analog Devices to $186 From $173, Maintains Buy R..
MT
10:24aUBS Adjusts Price Target on Analog Devices to $195 From $210, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
10:12aBMO Capital Adjusts Price Target on Analog Devices to $195 From $190, Maintains Outperf..
MT
10:10aBarclays Adjusts Price Target on Analog Devices to $145 From $140, Maintains Equalweigh..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ANALOG DEVICES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 11 925 M - -
Net income 2022 2 691 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 540 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 32,6x
Yield 2022 1,77%
Capitalization 86 631 M 86 631 M -
EV / Sales 2022 7,65x
EV / Sales 2023 7,49x
Nbr of Employees 24 000
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart ANALOG DEVICES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Analog Devices, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANALOG DEVICES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 168,43 $
Average target price 192,91 $
Spread / Average Target 14,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vincent T. Roche Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
Daniel Leibholz Vice President-Communications Business Unit
Vivek Jain Executive VP-Global Operations & Technology
Janene I. Ásgeirsson Secretary, SVP, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANALOG DEVICES, INC.-9.40%86 631
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-20.00%408 307
NVIDIA CORPORATION-45.47%394 695
BROADCOM INC.-20.34%214 674
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-5.97%160 840
QUALCOMM, INC.-34.27%138 612