Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Analog Devices, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADI   US0326541051

ANALOG DEVICES, INC.

(ADI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-28 pm EST
164.01 USD   -1.84%
04:02pAnalog Devices to Participate in the Barclays Global TMT Conference
BU
11/23Analog Devices to Participate in Credit Suisse Technology Conference
BU
11/23Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on Analog Devices to $186 From $173, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Analog Devices to Participate in the Barclays Global TMT Conference

11/28/2022 | 04:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI) today announced that the Company’s Executive Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer, Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah, will speak at the Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference in San Francisco, California on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time.

The webcast for the conference may be accessed live via the Investor Relations section of Analog Devices’ website at investor.analog.com. An archived replay will also be available following the webcast.

About Analog Devices, Inc.

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) is a global semiconductor leader that bridges the physical and digital worlds to enable breakthroughs at the Intelligent Edge. ADI combines analog, digital, and software technologies into solutions that help drive advancements in digitized factories, mobility, and digital healthcare, combat climate change, and reliably connect humans and the world. With reported revenues of more than $12 billion in FY22 and more than 24,000 people globally working alongside 125,000 global customers, ADI ensures today’s innovators stay Ahead of What’s Possible. Learn more at www.analog.com and on LinkedIn and Twitter.

(ADI-WEB)


© Business Wire 2022
All news about ANALOG DEVICES, INC.
04:02pAnalog Devices to Participate in the Barclays Global TMT Conference
BU
11/23Analog Devices to Participate in Credit Suisse Technology Conference
BU
11/23Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on Analog Devices to $186 From $173, Maintains Buy R..
MT
11/23Morningstar Upgrades Analog Devices to Buy From Hold, Adjusts Price Target to $186 From..
MT
11/23Evercore ISI Adjusts Price Target on Analog Devices to $195 From $185, Maintains Outper..
MT
11/23Cowen Adjusts Price Target on Analog Devices to $190 From $180, Maintains Outperform Ra..
MT
11/23JPMorgan Chase Adjusts Price Target on Analog Devices to $205 From $200, Maintains Over..
MT
11/23Truist Securities Adjusts Price Target on Analog Devices to $214 From $209, Maintains B..
MT
11/23Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on Analog Devices to $186 From $173, Maintains Buy R..
MT
11/23UBS Adjusts Price Target on Analog Devices to $195 From $210, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ANALOG DEVICES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 12 197 M - -
Net income 2023 3 419 M - -
Net Debt 2023 4 712 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 25,0x
Yield 2023 2,03%
Capitalization 85 098 M 85 098 M -
EV / Sales 2023 7,36x
EV / Sales 2024 7,10x
Nbr of Employees 24 450
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart ANALOG DEVICES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Analog Devices, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANALOG DEVICES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 167,09 $
Average target price 192,91 $
Spread / Average Target 15,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vincent T. Roche Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
Daniel Leibholz Vice President-Communications Business Unit
Vivek Jain Executive VP-Global Operations & Technology
Janene I. Ásgeirsson Secretary, SVP, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANALOG DEVICES, INC.-4.94%85 098
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-21.87%417 286
NVIDIA CORPORATION-44.68%400 405
BROADCOM INC.-20.36%214 618
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-6.05%160 704
QUALCOMM, INC.-32.49%138 387