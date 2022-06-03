Log in
ANALOG DEVICES, INC.

(ADI)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  06/03 03:57:40 pm EDT
165.26 USD   -2.35%
Analog Devices to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Global Semiconductor Conference

06/03/2022 | 04:01pm EDT
Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI) today announced that the Company’s Corporate Vice President, Automotive Electrification & Sustainable Energy, Patrick Morgan, will speak at the Goldman Sachs Global Semiconductor Virtual Conference to be held on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. Eastern time.

The webcast for the conference may be accessed live via the Investor Relations section of Analog Devices’ website at investor.analog.com. An archived replay will also be available following the webcast.

About Analog Devices, Inc.
Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) operates at the center of the modern digital economy, converting real-world phenomena into actionable insight with its comprehensive suite of analog and mixed signal, power management, radio frequency (RF), and digital and sensor technologies. ADI serves 125,000 customers worldwide with more than 75,000 products in the industrial, communications, automotive, and consumer markets. ADI is headquartered in Wilmington, MA. Visit http://www.analog.com.

(ADI-WEB)


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 11 801 M - -
Net income 2022 2 810 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 425 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 31,5x
Yield 2022 1,77%
Capitalization 87 972 M 87 972 M -
EV / Sales 2022 7,83x
EV / Sales 2023 7,37x
Nbr of Employees 24 700
Free-Float 99,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Managers and Directors
Vincent T. Roche Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
Daniel Leibholz Vice President-Communications Business Unit
Vivek Jain Executive VP-Global Operations & Technology
Janene I. Ásgeirsson Secretary, SVP, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
