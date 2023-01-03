Advanced search
    ADI   US0326541051

ANALOG DEVICES, INC.

(ADI)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:53 2023-01-03 pm EST
162.39 USD   -1.00%
Analog Devices to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Tech/Auto Forum
BU
Analog Devices, Seeing Machines Team Up for Driver Assistance Projects
MT
Fan-Assisted Heat Sinks are Designed for Analog Devices Evaluation Boards
AQ
Analog Devices to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Tech/Auto Forum

01/03/2023 | 04:01pm EST
Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI) today announced that the Company’s Executive Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer, Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah, will speak at the J.P. Morgan 21st Annual Tech/Auto Forum Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. Pacific Time.

The webcast for the conference may be accessed live via the Investor Relations section of Analog Devices’ website at investor.analog.com. An archived replay will also be available following the webcast.

About Analog Devices, Inc.

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) is a global semiconductor leader that bridges the physical and digital worlds to enable breakthroughs at the Intelligent Edge. ADI combines analog, digital, and software technologies into solutions that help drive advancements in digitized factories, mobility, and digital healthcare, combat climate change, and reliably connect humans and the world. With reported revenues of more than $12 billion in FY22 and approximately 24,000 people globally working alongside 125,000 global customers, ADI ensures today’s innovators stay Ahead of What’s Possible. Learn more at www.analog.com and on LinkedIn and Twitter.

(ADI-WEB)


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 12 197 M - -
Net income 2023 3 292 M - -
Net Debt 2023 4 807 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 24,7x
Yield 2023 2,07%
Capitalization 83 540 M 83 540 M -
EV / Sales 2023 7,24x
EV / Sales 2024 6,97x
Nbr of Employees 24 450
Free-Float 99,1%
Managers and Directors
Vincent T. Roche Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
Daniel Leibholz Vice President-Communications Business Unit
Vivek Jain Executive VP-Global Operations & Technology
Janene I. Ásgeirsson Secretary, SVP, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANALOG DEVICES, INC.0.00%83 540
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED0.00%378 020
NVIDIA CORPORATION0.00%359 651
BROADCOM INC.0.00%233 653
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS0.00%149 949
QUALCOMM, INC.0.00%123 243