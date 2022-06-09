Log in
ANALOG DEVICES, INC.

(ADI)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-09 pm EDT
161.61 USD   -2.06%
04:01pAnalog Devices to Participate in the NASDAQ Investor Conference
BU
06/07Analog Devices to Participate in the Bank of America 2022 Global Technology Conference
BU
06/07TRANSCRIPT : Analog Devices, Inc. Presents at Goldman Sachs Global Semiconductor Virtual Conference 2022, Jun-07-2022 04:00 PM
CI
Analog Devices to Participate in the NASDAQ Investor Conference

06/09/2022 | 04:01pm EDT
Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI) today announced that the Company’s Executive Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer, Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah, will speak at the NASDAQ 46th Investor Conference in London, United Kingdom on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. BST.

The webcast for the conference may be accessed live via the Investor Relations section of Analog Devices’ website at investor.analog.com. An archived replay will also be available following the webcast.

About Analog Devices, Inc.
Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) operates at the center of the modern digital economy, converting real-world phenomena into actionable insight with its comprehensive suite of analog and mixed signal, power management, radio frequency (RF), and digital and sensor technologies. ADI serves 125,000 customers worldwide with more than 75,000 products in the industrial, communications, automotive, and consumer markets. ADI is headquartered in Wilmington, MA. Visit http://www.analog.com.

All news about ANALOG DEVICES, INC.
Analyst Recommendations on ANALOG DEVICES, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 11 800 M - -
Net income 2022 2 768 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 425 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 31,2x
Yield 2022 1,81%
Capitalization 85 773 M 85 773 M -
EV / Sales 2022 7,64x
EV / Sales 2023 7,17x
Nbr of Employees 24 700
Free-Float 99,6%
Managers and Directors
Vincent T. Roche Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
Daniel Leibholz Vice President-Communications Business Unit
Vivek Jain Executive VP-Global Operations & Technology
Janene I. Ásgeirsson Secretary, SVP, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANALOG DEVICES, INC.-5.02%85 773
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-13.01%478 077
NVIDIA CORPORATION-36.60%466 949
BROADCOM INC.-15.04%238 241
INTEL CORPORATION-19.94%168 575
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.-29.19%165 130