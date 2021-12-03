Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Analog Devices, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    ADI   US0326541051

ANALOG DEVICES, INC.

(ADI)
  Report
Analog Devices to Participate in the UBS Global TMT Conference

12/03/2021 | 04:01pm EST
Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq:ADI) today announced that the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah, will speak at the UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference to be held on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time.

The webcast for the conference may be accessed live via the Investor Relations section of Analog Devices’ website at investor.analog.com. An archived replay will also be available following the webcast.

About Analog Devices, Inc.
Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) operates at the center of the modern digital economy, converting real-world phenomena into actionable insight with its comprehensive suite of analog and mixed signal, power management, radio frequency (RF), and digital and sensor technologies. ADI serves 125,000 customers worldwide with more than 75,000 products in the industrial, communications, automotive, and consumer markets. ADI is headquartered in Wilmington, MA. Visit http://www.analog.com.

(ADI-WEB)


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 7 287 M - -
Net income 2021 1 942 M - -
Net Debt 2021 4 085 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 37,4x
Yield 2021 1,48%
Capitalization 97 073 M 97 073 M -
EV / Sales 2021 13,9x
EV / Sales 2022 9,58x
Nbr of Employees 15 900
Free-Float 99,8%
Managers and Directors
Vincent T. Roche President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Raymond S. Stata Chairman
Daniel Leibholz Chief Technology Officer
Vivek Jain Senior VP-Global Operations & Technology
