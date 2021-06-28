AnalytixInsight : Announces Closing of Overnight Marketed Equity Offering

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States



TORONTO, June 28, 2021 - AnalytixInsight Inc. ('AnalytixInsight' or the 'Company') (TSXV: ALY) is pleased to announce the closing of its previously-announced overnight marketed public offering (the 'Offering'), pursuant to which it issued 13,225,000 units of AnalytixInsight (the 'Units'), at a price of $0.70 per Unit ('Issue Price') for aggregate gross proceeds of $9,257,500, which includes 1,725,000 Units issued at the Issue Price upon full exercise of the over-allotment option. The Units were offered by way of a short form prospectus dated June 22, 2021 filed in each of the provinces of Canada (other than Quebec) (the 'Prospectus').

Each Unit consists of one common share of AnalytixInsight (a 'Common Share') and one-half of a common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a 'Warrant'). Each whole Warrant entitles its holder to purchase one common share of AnalytixInsight at a price of $0.90 for a period of 36 months following closing of the Offering, provided that if, at any time following the closing of the Offering, the volume weighted average share price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange is greater than $1.80 per Common Share for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, AnalytixInsight shall have the right, within 10 business days of the occurrence of such event, to accelerate the expiry date of the warrant by giving notice to the holders of the Warrants, and issuing a concurrent press release, of the acceleration of the expiry date to a date that is at least 30 trading days following the date of written notice to warrantholders.

The net proceeds from the Offering are expected to be used for digital stock trading platform development and North American deployment of MarketWall products, acquiring servers and data for the implementation of real time stock quotations, administrative expenses and for general working capital purposes, as further described in the Prospectus, which is available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

The Offering was led by Canaccord Genuity Corp. ('Canaccord') and Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation, acting as the co-lead underwriters and joint bookrunners, and including Roth Canada, ULC (collectively, the 'Underwriters'). In connection with the Offering, the Underwriters received an aggregate cash commission of $648,025 and were granted 925,750 compensation warrants ('Compensation Warrants'), with each Compensation Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one unit at the Issue Price until June 28, 2024, with each unit consisting of one Common Share and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant, which entitles the holder of a whole warrant to acquire an additional Common Share on the same terms as the Warrants. Additionally, Canaccord received a corporate finance fee payable through the issuance of 176,642 units, with each unit consisting of one Common Share and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant, which entitles the holder of a whole warrant to acquire an additional Common Share on the same terms as the Warrants.

AnalytixInsight Inc. is an Artificial Intelligence, machine-learning company. AnalytixInsight's financial analytics platform CapitalCube.com algorithmically analyzes market price data and regulatory filings to create insightful actionable narratives and research on approximately 50,000 global companies and ETFs, providing high-quality financial research and content for investors, information providers, finance portals and media. AnalytixInsight also designs and implements Workforce Optimization solutions for large global enterprises. AnalytixInsight holds a 49% interest in MarketWall, a developer of FinTech solutions for financial institutions. For more information, visit AnalytixInsight.com.

NOTICE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains 'forward-looking information' or 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the use of proceeds of the Offering, and the acceleration of the Warrants. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as 'plans', 'expects' or 'does not expect', 'is expected', 'budget', 'scheduled', 'estimates', 'forecasts', 'intends', 'anticipates' or 'does not anticipate', or 'believes', or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results 'may', 'could', 'would', 'might' or 'will be taken', 'occur' or 'be achieved'.

We have made certain assumptions about the forward-looking information and statements, including assumptions about: the use of proceeds of the Offering. Even though our management believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements or information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information or statement will prove to be accurate. Many assumptions may be difficult to predict and are beyond our control.

Forward-looking information and statements are also subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of AnalytixInsight, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, geopolitical and social uncertainties; the Company's technology and revenue generation; risks associated with operation in the technology sector; the ability to successfully integrate new technologies and employees; foreign operations risks; and other risks inherent in the technology industry.

We refer potential investors to the 'Risk Factors' section of the annual information form of AnalytixInsight dated May 14, 2021 and the Prospectus, which are available under AnalytixInsight's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, for additional risks regarding AnalytixInsight.

Although AnalytixInsight has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements. AnalytixInsight does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

