AnalytixInsight : to Present at the LD 500 Virtual Conference

08/18/2020 | 04:40pm EDT
AnalytixInsight to Present at the LD 500 Virtual Conference

TORONTO, ON - August 18, 2020 - Artificial Intelligence company, AnalytixInsight Inc. ('AnalytixInsight', or the 'Company') (TSX-V: ALY; OTCQB: ATIXF), announces that it will be presenting at the LD 500 Virtual Conference on Tuesday, September 1st at 12 PM PST / 3 PM EST, and will host virtual one-on-one meetings with interested investors throughout the conference, which runs September 1-4. To register, or to schedule a virtual one-on-one meeting, visit ld-micro-conference.events.issuerdirect.com.

During the presentation, AnalytixInsight will also be providing an update on its FinTech subsidiary, MarketWall, who is preparing to become an online financial broker in Europe.

Presentation materials will be made available on the Company's website.

Chris Lahiji, founder of LD Micro, states, 'Due to COVID, it has been nearly impossible for physical conferences to even take place. I want to show the world that you can still learn, have a great time, and see some of the most unique companies in the capital markets today. All without having to step foot outside.'

ABOUT LD MICRO

Back in 2006, LD Micro began with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world. What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space. The upcoming '500' in September is the Company's most ambitious project yet, and the first event that is accessible to everyone. For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

ABOUT ANALYTIXINSIGHT INC

AnalytixInsight Inc. is an Artificial Intelligence, machine-learning company. AnalytixInsight's financial analytics platform CapitalCube.com algorithmically analyzes market price data and regulatory filings to create insightful actionable narratives and research on approximately 50,000 global companies and ETFs, providing high-quality financial research and content for investors, information providers, finance portals and media. AnalytixInsight also designs and implements Workforce Optimization solutions for large global enterprises. AnalytixInsight holds a 49% interest in MarketWall, a developer of FinTech solutions for financial institutions. AnalytixInsight.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION:
Scott Urquhart
VP Corporate Development
Scott.Urquhart@AnalytixInsight.com

Regulatory Statements

This press release contains 'forward-looking information' within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the growth of the Company's business operations; the impact to MarketWall resulting from Intesa Sanpaolo's plans, the ability for MarketWall or InvestoPro to obtain regulatory approvals to become an online broker, the impact of Covid-19 on the Company and MarketWall's business, the use of the Company's content by various parties; and the Company's future performance. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as 'plans', 'expects' or 'does not expect', 'is expected', 'budget', 'scheduled', 'estimates', 'forecasts', 'intends', 'anticipates' or 'does not anticipate', or 'believes', or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results 'may', 'could', 'would', 'might' or 'will be taken', 'occur' or 'be achieved'. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of AnalytixInsight Inc., as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, geopolitical and social uncertainties; the Company's technology and revenue generation; risks associated with operation in the technology sector; ability to successfully integrate new technology and employees; foreign operations risks; and other risks inherent in the technology industry. Although AnalytixInsight has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. AnalytixInsight does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

Disclaimer

AnalytixInsight Inc. published this content on 18 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2020 20:39:16 UTC
