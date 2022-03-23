Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Ananda Development Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ANAN   TH4101010007

ANANDA DEVELOPMENT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(ANAN)
Ananda Development Public : Publication of the Minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders No. 1/2022

03/23/2022
Date/Time
23 Mar 2022 17:06:30
Headline
Publication of the Minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders No. 1/2022
Symbol
ANAN
Source
ANAN
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Ananda Development pcl published this content on 23 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2022 10:15:30 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 3 880 M 116 M 116 M
Net income 2022 416 M 12,4 M 12,4 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 34,0x
Yield 2022 5,39%
Capitalization 5 666 M 169 M 169 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,46x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,30x
Nbr of Employees 571
Free-Float 38,0%
Chart ANANDA DEVELOPMENT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Ananda Development Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANANDA DEVELOPMENT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1,36 THB
Average target price 1,12 THB
Spread / Average Target -17,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chanond Ruangkritya President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chaiyuth Chunnahacha Chief Financial Officer & Director
Narongchai Akrasanee Chairman
Poolsak Tansitthipun Vice Chairman
Wiboon Rasmeepaisarn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANANDA DEVELOPMENT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-16.56%169
VONOVIA SE-9.18%37 675
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-11.03%31 080
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY-4.88%14 822
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-10.92%14 400
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY-13.56%13 309