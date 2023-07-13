Ananda Developments PLC - London-based medical cannabis company - Loss widens for the year ended January 31 to GBP1.3 million from GBP970,038 the previous year. Total assets increases to GBP632,734 at year-end from GBP288,016 a year prior. Ananda reports a net cash outflow of GBP534,622.

"The ability of the entity to continue as a going concern is dependent on the group generating positive operating cash flows and or securing additional funding through the raising of debt or equity to fund its projects," said Ananda Developments.

Current stock price: 0.02 pence, down 2.1% on Thursday in London

12-month change: down 28%

