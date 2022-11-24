Advanced search
    1FX   GB00BDQPXQ60

ANANDA DEVELOPMENTS PLC

(1FX)
Delayed Börse Stuttgart  -  02:04 2022-11-24 am EST
0.003600 EUR    0.00%
IN BRIEF: Ananda Developments to propose acquisition of DJT Group

11/24/2022 | 01:26pm EST
Ananda Developments PLC - London-based grower and provider of medical cannabis - To propose the settling of GBP2.2 million in debt owed to the company by Chair Charles Morgan at a general meeting on December 19.

A resolution will also be proposed by the firm to approve the acquisition from Anglia Salads of the remaining 50%of DJT Group which the company does not already own.

DJT Group owns 100% of the issued share capital of DJT Plants, which has been granted a licence to grow THC Cannabis for research purposes.

Current stock price: 0.465 pence

12-month change: down 13%

By Heather Rydings; heatherrydings@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

