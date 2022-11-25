Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Börse Stuttgart
  Ananda Developments Plc
  News
  Summary
    1FX   GB00BDQPXQ60

ANANDA DEVELOPMENTS PLC

(1FX)
Delayed Börse Stuttgart  -  05:14 2022-11-25 am EST
0.003900 EUR   +8.33%
IN BRIEF: Ananda Developments welcomes "significant step" from MHRA

11/25/2022 | 07:44am EST
Ananda Developments PLC - London-based grower and provider of medical cannabis - Welcomes clarification by UK Medicines and Health products Regulatory Agency of process for authorisation of medical cannabis on November 16. MHRA process involves a series of checks, inspections and validations involving both the UK Home Office and the MHRA.

Previously, there was no formalised joint approach to medical cannabis cultivation and manufacturing from the Home Office and the MHRA. Directors believe that the proposals announced by the MHRA demonstrate the government's commitment to the development of a UK medical cannabis cultivation and manufacturing industry.

Chief Executive Officer Melissa Sturgess commented: "We see this announcement from the MHRA as the most significant step for the UK medical cannabis industry since legalisation of medical cannabis in 2018. To see a joined-up approach from the Home Office and the MHRA is extremely welcome, and we believe it demonstrates strong acknowledgement and support for this nascent industry. We have been working diligently towards commercial operations since 2019 and are perfectly positioned to act on this announcement from the MHRA."

Current stock price: 0.47 pence

12-month change: down 36%

By Chris Dorrell; chrisdorrell@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

