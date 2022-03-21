Log in
ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Anaplan, Inc.

03/21/2022 | 06:22pm EDT
NEW YORK, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE: PLAN) and its board of directors concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Thoma Bravo. Stockholders will receive $66.00 for each share of Anaplan stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $10.7 billion and is expected to close in the first half of 2022.

If you are a stockholder of Anaplan, Inc. and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/plan/. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at info@rowleylawpllc.com, or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).  

Rowley Law PLLC represents shareholders nationwide in class actions and derivative lawsuits in complex corporate litigation. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.rowleylawpllc.com

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alert-rowley-law-pllc-is-investigating-proposed-acquisition-of-anaplan-inc-301507050.html

SOURCE Rowley Law PLLC


© PRNewswire 2022
