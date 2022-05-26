Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Anaplan, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PLAN   US03272L1089

ANAPLAN, INC.

(PLAN)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/25 04:00:02 pm EDT
65.08 USD   +0.22%
08:33aEarnings Flash (PLAN) ANAPLAN Posts Q1 Revenue $169.2M
MT
08:32aEarnings Flash (PLAN) ANAPLAN Reports Q1 Loss $-0.02
MT
08:31aAnaplan Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Anaplan Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

05/26/2022 | 08:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

  • First Quarter Revenue up 30.3% Year-Over-Year
  • Remaining Performance Obligations of $1.1 billion, up 33.5% Year-Over-Year
  • Current Remaining Performance Obligations of $562.1 million, up 27.2% Year-Over-Year

 

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE: PLAN), provider of a leading cloud-native platform for orchestrating business performance, today announced financial results for its first quarter ended April 30, 2022.

“I am excited by our Q1 performance where we saw new and existing customers turn to Anaplan to solve complex challenges across their enterprise. Our existing customers continue to be focused on their major digital transformation journeys as they leverage Anaplan’s platform with additional use cases,” said Frank Calderoni, chief executive officer of Anaplan. “We remain committed to delivering the best-in-class solution as the market leader in the connected planning space.”

First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

  • Total revenue was $169.2 million, an increase of 30.3% year-over-year. Subscription revenue was $152.3 million, an increase of 28.7% year-over-year.
  • Remaining Performance Obligations of $1.1 billion, an increase of 33.5% year-over-year. cRPO was $562.1 million, an increase of 27.2% year-over-year.
  • GAAP operating loss was $60.1 million or 35.5% of total revenue, compared to $49.6 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 or 38.2% of total revenue. Non-GAAP operating loss was $6.0 million or 3.5% of total revenue, compared to $12.4 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 or 9.6% of total revenue.
  • GAAP loss per share was $0.39, compared to $0.36 in the first quarter of fiscal year 2022. Non-GAAP loss per share was $0.02, compared to $0.10 in the first quarter of fiscal year 2022.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents were $304.0 million as of April 30, 2022.

Transaction with Thoma Bravo

Due to Anaplan’s pending acquisition by Thoma Bravo that was announced on March 20, 2022, the Company will not be holding a conference call or live webcast to discuss Anaplan’s first quarter of fiscal year 2023 financial results. In addition, the Company will not be providing financial guidance for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023 and is suspending its financial guidance for the full fiscal year 2023 in light of the pending transaction.

The section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below contains a description of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release, the section titled “Operating Metrics” below contains definitions of our operating metrics, and a reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures is contained in the tables below.

Recent Highlights

About Anaplan

Anaplan (NYSE: PLAN) is a transformative way to see, plan, and run your business. Using our proprietary Hyperblock™ technology, Anaplan lets you contextualize real-time performance, and forecast future outcomes for faster, confident decisions. Anaplan enables connected strategy and planning across your enterprise to move your business forward. Based in San Francisco, Anaplan has over 180 partners and more than 1,900 customers worldwide. To learn more, visit anaplan.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended, including all statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release and includes, without limitation, statements about the pending acquisition by Thoma Bravo. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to the company as of the date of this press release and are based on management’s current views and assumptions. These forward-looking statements are conditioned upon and also involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those anticipated by these forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors may be beyond the company’s control and may pose a risk to the company’s operating and financial condition. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following risks: (i) the risk that the merger (the “Merger”) of Anaplan with a wholly owned subsidiary of an affiliate of Thoma Bravo, Alpine Parent, LLC (“Parent”), may not be consummated in a timely manner, if at all; (ii) the risk that the Merger may not be consummated as a result of Parent’s failure to comply with its covenants and that, in certain circumstances, the Company may not be entitled to a termination fee; (iii) the risk that the definitive Merger Agreement may be terminated in circumstances that require the Company to pay a termination fee; (iv) risks related to the diversion of management’s attention from the Company’s ongoing business operations; (v) risks regarding the failure of Parent to obtain the necessary financing to complete the Merger; (vi) the effect of the announcement of the Merger on the Company’s business relationships (including, without limitation, customers and venues), operating results and business generally; (vii) legal proceedings, judgments or settlements, including those that have been and may be instituted against the Company, the Company’s board of directors and executive officers and others, as with respect to the proposed Merger; and (viii) risks related to obtaining the requisite consents to the Merger, including, without limitation, the timing (including possible delays) and receipt of regulatory approvals from governmental entities (including any conditions, limitations or restrictions placed on these approvals) and the risk that one or more governmental entities may deny approval. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the company’s views as of any subsequent date and the company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made. The information contained in, or that can be accessed through, Anaplan’s website and social media channels are not part of this press release.

Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

April 30,

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

2022

 

2021

Revenue:

 

 

 

Subscription revenue

$

152,343

 

 

$

118,343

 

Professional services revenue

 

16,816

 

 

 

11,482

 

Total revenue

 

169,159

 

 

 

129,825

 

Cost of revenue:

 

 

 

Cost of subscription revenue (1)

 

28,635

 

 

 

21,329

 

Cost of professional services revenue (1)

 

17,928

 

 

 

11,492

 

Total cost of revenue

 

46,563

 

 

 

32,821

 

Gross profit

 

122,596

 

 

 

97,004

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

Research and development (1)

 

43,738

 

 

 

33,212

 

Sales and marketing (1)

 

98,387

 

 

 

88,470

 

General and administrative (1)

 

40,583

 

 

 

24,945

 

Total operating expenses

 

182,708

 

 

 

146,627

 

Loss from operations

 

(60,112

)

 

 

(49,623

)

Interest income (expense), net

 

(31

)

 

 

(151

)

Other income (expense), net

 

2,566

 

 

 

(459

)

Loss before income taxes

 

(57,577

)

 

 

(50,233

)

Provision for income taxes

 

(283

)

 

 

(1,258

)

Net loss

$

(57,860

)

 

$

(51,491

)

Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted

$

(0.39

)

 

$

(0.36

)

Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted

 

149,877

 

 

 

144,161

 

(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:

 

 

 

Cost of subscription revenue

$

2,000

 

 

$

1,522

 

Cost of professional services revenue

 

1,347

 

 

 

831

 

Research and development

 

10,571

 

 

 

6,966

 

Sales and marketing

 

16,150

 

 

 

16,633

 

General and administrative

 

8,461

 

 

 

8,119

 

Total stock-based compensation expense

$

38,529

 

 

$

34,071

 

Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

As of

 

April 30, 2022

 

January 31, 2022

ASSETS

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

304,021

 

 

$

299,371

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

132,657

 

 

 

196,500

 

Deferred commissions, current portion

 

50,636

 

 

 

49,124

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

34,650

 

 

 

32,814

 

Total current assets

 

521,964

 

 

 

577,809

 

Property and equipment, net

 

63,258

 

 

 

63,119

 

Deferred commissions, net of current portion

 

109,409

 

 

 

110,044

 

Goodwill

 

32,379

 

 

 

32,379

 

Operating lease right-of-use asset

 

28,736

 

 

 

31,287

 

Other noncurrent assets

 

20,226

 

 

 

17,997

 

TOTAL ASSETS

$

775,972

 

 

$

832,635

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

9,064

 

 

$

9,294

 

Accrued expenses

 

113,426

 

 

 

123,891

 

Deferred revenue, current portion

 

352,121

 

 

 

378,882

 

Operating lease liabilities, current portion

 

10,081

 

 

 

10,400

 

Total current liabilities

 

484,692

 

 

 

522,467

 

Deferred revenue, net of current portion

 

2,226

 

 

 

3,271

 

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

 

23,628

 

 

 

26,046

 

Other noncurrent liabilities

 

19,039

 

 

 

18,150

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES

 

529,585

 

 

 

569,934

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

Common stock

 

15

 

 

 

15

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(9,863

)

 

 

(7,696

)

Additional paid-in capital

 

1,164,672

 

 

 

1,120,959

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(908,437

)

 

 

(850,577

)

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

246,387

 

 

 

262,701

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

$

775,972

 

 

$

832,635

 

Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended April 30,

 

2022

 

2021

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

 

Net loss

$

(57,860

)

 

$

(51,491

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

7,181

 

 

 

6,970

 

Amortization of deferred commissions

 

12,506

 

 

 

9,708

 

Stock-based compensation

 

38,529

 

 

 

34,071

 

Reduction of operating lease right-of-use assets and accretion of operating lease liabilities

 

2,495

 

 

 

2,434

 

Foreign currency remeasurement losses (gains)

 

(2,437

)

 

 

(554

)

Other non-cash items

 

 

 

 

230

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

61,317

 

 

 

43,939

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

(2,577

)

 

 

(1,301

)

Other noncurrent assets

 

298

 

 

 

(108

)

Deferred commissions

 

(17,347

)

 

 

(12,547

)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

 

(7,233

)

 

 

(11,120

)

Deferred revenue

 

(18,263

)

 

 

(4,845

)

Payments for operating lease liabilities, net

 

(2,695

)

 

 

(2,293

)

Other noncurrent liabilities

 

455

 

 

 

716

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

14,369

 

 

 

13,809

 

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

 

Purchase of property and equipment

 

(878

)

 

 

(3,113

)

Capitalized internal-use software

 

(3,629

)

 

 

(3,086

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(4,507

)

 

 

(6,199

)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

 

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

 

4,161

 

 

 

2,092

 

Principal payments on capital lease obligations

 

(2,156

)

 

 

(2,520

)

Net cash provided by financing activities

 

2,005

 

 

 

(428

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

 

(4,320

)

 

 

(656

)

NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH

 

7,547

 

 

 

6,526

 

CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH - Beginning of period

 

299,371

 

 

 

320,990

 

CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH - End of period

$

306,918

 

 

$

327,516

 

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended April 30,

(In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)

2022

 

2021

Revenue

$

169,159

 

 

$

129,825

 

GAAP operating loss

$

(60,112

)

 

$

(49,623

)

Stock-based compensation

 

38,529

 

 

 

34,071

 

Merger related costs and other expenses

 

12,510

 

 

 

 

Employer payroll tax expense related to employee stock plans

 

1,983

 

 

 

2,000

 

Business combination and other related cost

 

776

 

 

 

778

 

Amortization of acquired intangibles

 

335

 

 

 

335

 

Non-GAAP operating loss

$

(5,979

)

 

$

(12,439

)

GAAP operating margin %

 

(35.5

)%

 

 

(38.2

)%

Stock-based compensation %

 

22.8

%

 

 

26.2

%

Merger related costs and other expenses %

 

7.3

%

 

 

%

Employer payroll tax expense related to employee stock plans %

 

1.2

%

 

 

1.5

%

Business combination and other related cost %

 

0.5

%

 

 

0.6

%

Amortization of acquired intangibles %

 

0.2

%

 

 

0.3

%

Non-GAAP operating margin %

 

(3.5

)%

 

 

(9.6

)%

GAAP net loss

$

(57,860

)

 

$

(51,491

)

Stock-based compensation

 

38,529

 

 

 

34,071

 

Merger related costs and other expenses

 

12,510

 

 

 

 

Employer payroll tax expense related to employee stock plans

 

1,983

 

 

 

2,000

 

Business combination and other related cost

 

776

 

 

 

778

 

Amortization of acquired intangibles

 

335

 

 

 

335

 

Non-GAAP net loss

$

(3,727

)

 

$

(14,307

)

GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted

$

(0.39

)

 

$

(0.36

)

Stock-based compensation

 

0.26

 

 

 

0.24

 

Merger related costs and other expenses

 

0.09

 

 

 

 

Employer payroll tax expense related to employee stock plans

 

0.01

 

 

 

0.01

 

Business combination and other related cost

 

0.01

 

 

 

0.01

 

Amortization of acquired intangibles

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP net loss per share

$

(0.02

)

 

$

(0.10

)

Shares used to compute GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted

 

149,877

 

 

 

144,161

 

Shares used to compute Non-GAAP net loss per share

 

149,877

 

 

 

144,161

 

GAAP net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$

14,369

 

 

$

13,809

 

Purchase of property and equipment

 

(878

)

 

 

(3,113

)

Capitalized internal-use software

 

(3,629

)

 

 

(3,086

)

Non-GAAP free cash flow

$

9,862

 

 

$

7,610

 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release and the accompanying tables contain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP loss from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss per share, and free cash flow. The non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, and is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP measures presented here may be different from similarly-titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

We use these non-GAAP measures in conjunction with GAAP measures as part of our overall assessment of our performance, including the preparation of our annual operating budget and quarterly forecasts, to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies and to communicate with our board of directors concerning our financial performance. We believe these non-GAAP measures, when viewed collectively with the GAAP measures, may be helpful to investors because they provide consistency and comparability with our past financial performance and facilitate period-to-period comparisons of our operating results.

There are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures since they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in our financial statements. The definitions of our non-GAAP measures may differ from the definitions used by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. In addition, other companies may utilize metrics that are not similar to ours. We compensate for these limitations by analyzing current and future results on a GAAP basis as well as a non-GAAP basis and by providing specific information regarding the GAAP items excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures. Please see the reconciliation tables in this release for the reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results.

We adjust the following items from one or more of our non-GAAP financial measures:

Stock-based compensation expense. We exclude stock-based compensation expense, which is a non-cash expense, from certain of our non-GAAP financial measures because we believe that excluding this item provides meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In particular, companies calculate stock-based compensation expense using a variety of valuation methodologies and subjective assumptions.

Employer payroll tax expense related to employee stock plans. We exclude employer payroll tax expense related to employee stock plans, which is a cash expense, from certain of our non-GAAP financial measures because we believe that excluding this item provides meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In particular, this expense is tied to the exercise or vesting of underlying equity awards and the price of our common stock at the time of exercise or vesting, which may vary from period to period independent of the operating performance of our business.

Amortization of acquired intangible assets. We exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets, which is a non-cash expense, from certain of our non-GAAP financial measures. Our expenses for amortization of intangible assets are inconsistent in amount and frequency because they are significantly affected by the timing, size of acquisitions and the inherent subjective nature of purchase price allocations. We exclude these amortization expenses because we do not believe these expenses have a direct correlation to the operation of our business.

Business combinations and related cost. We exclude transaction, integration, and retention expenses that are directly related to business combinations from certain of our non-GAAP financial measures because we believe that excluding these items provides meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance.

Merger related costs and other expenses. We exclude merger related costs and other expenses from certain of our non-GAAP financial measures because we believe that excluding these items provides meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. Merger related costs for three months ended April 30, 2022, relates to $9.9 million incurred for our pending acquisition by entities affiliated with Thoma Bravo. Other expenses includes non-recurring fees paid for third party advisory and professional services related to shareholder activism.

Free cash flow. Our management reviews cash flows generated from operations after taking into consideration capital expenditures such as purchase of property and equipment and internal-use software as these expenditures are considered to be a necessary component of ongoing operations. We define non-GAAP free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, reduced by purchase of property and equipment and capitalization of internal-use software.

Operating Metrics

Remaining performance obligations (RPO) represents all future revenue under contract that has not yet recognized, which includes deferred revenue and non-cancelable amounts that will be invoiced and recognized as revenue in future periods.

Current remaining performance obligations (cRPO) represents the portion of RPO expected to be recognized as revenue in the next 12 months.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about ANAPLAN, INC.
08:33aEarnings Flash (PLAN) ANAPLAN Posts Q1 Revenue $169.2M
MT
08:32aEarnings Flash (PLAN) ANAPLAN Reports Q1 Loss $-0.02
MT
08:31aAnaplan Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results
BU
05/25ANAPLAN : Mitsubishi Estate to implement Anaplan in Japan to streamline IT Budget Manageme..
PU
05/02JMP Securities Downgrades Anaplan to Market Perform From Market Outperform
MT
04/28ANAPLAN : Meister selects Anaplan to connect its annual planning processes and improve com..
PU
04/27ANAPLAN INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Pri..
BU
04/20ANAPLAN : partners with hypergrowth brand Tofoo as demand goes through the roof
PU
04/20Berenberg Bank Downgrades Anaplan to Hold From Buy, Adjusts Price Target to $66 From $8..
MT
04/20ANAPLAN : J-POWER adopts Anaplan for business planning for advanced management decision-ma..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ANAPLAN, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 746 M - -
Net income 2023 -208 M - -
Net cash 2023 282 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -47,0x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 9 793 M 9 793 M -
EV / Sales 2023 12,8x
EV / Sales 2024 10,2x
Nbr of Employees 2 200
Free-Float 97,3%
Chart ANAPLAN, INC.
Duration : Period :
Anaplan, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANAPLAN, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 65,08 $
Average target price 65,07 $
Spread / Average Target -0,01%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frank A. Calderoni Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Vikas Mehta Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Sesh Tirumala Chief Information Officer
Sandesh Patnam Independent Director
David F. Conte Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANAPLAN, INC.41.94%9 793
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.-37.18%158 679
CLOUDFLARE, INC.-60.49%16 951
DYNATRACE, INC.-37.50%10 790
KINGDEE INTERNATIONAL SOFTWARE GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-41.17%6 249
QUALYS, INC.-8.63%4 869