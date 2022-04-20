Anaplan : J-POWER adopts Anaplan for business planning for advanced management decision-making and fast, detailed data analysis

Power Development Corporation (J-Power) in Japan has provided power generation and consulting services throughout Japan and around the world for more than 60 years. Efficiency is of the upmost importance to J-Power, so Anaplan was an obvious choice for their income/expenditure planning and management system, resulting in faster and more sophisticated decision-making, and significant cost minimization.
Before deciding to adopt Anaplan, J-Power relied on traditional spreadsheet tools and encountered lengthy delays and inefficiencies when consolidating and analyzing internal data across departments.
Shifting to the cloud-based platform with the introduction of Anaplan offered ease of consolidation and analysis. The results include a significantly shortened aggregation period, rapid monitoring of business performance, and allowing the company to spend more time on strategic, advanced, and important tasks.
Disclaimer
Anaplan Inc. published this content on 19 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 04:44:04 UTC.