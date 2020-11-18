Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Anaplan, Inc.    PLAN

ANAPLAN, INC.

(PLAN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Anaplan : Recognized as one of North America's Fastest-Growing Companies on Deloitte's 2020 Technology Fast 500™

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/18/2020 | 11:25am EST

Attributes Revenue Growth to Demand for Rapid Scenario Modeling and Forecasting Capabilities, New Go-to-market Partnerships, and Innovative Intelligence Offerings

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE: PLAN), provider of a cloud-native platform for orchestrating business performance, today announced it has been included in Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America now in its 26th year.

“We are honored to once again be recognized by Deloitte as one of North America’s fastest growing technology companies,” said Frank Calderoni, Chairman and CEO of Anaplan. “In a year of unparalleled disruption, business leaders have been tested by their ability to plan against a myriad of complex scenarios and make strategic decisions in an ever-evolving landscape. Anaplan has become mission critical for our customers, and we believe this recognition underscores our commitment to helping businesses build connected, forward-looking plans that incorporate market intelligence for more agile, confident decision making.”

“For more than 25 years, we’ve been honoring companies that define the cutting edge and this year’s Technology Fast 500 list is proof positive that technology — from software and digital media platforms, to biotech — truly does permeate so many facets of our lives,” said Paul Silverglate, vice chairman, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. “We congratulate this year’s winners, especially during a time when innovation is needed more than ever to address the monumental challenges posed by the pandemic.”

“Each year the Technology Fast 500 listing validates how important technology innovation is to our daily lives. It was interesting to see this year that while software companies continued to dominate, biotech companies rose to the top of the winners list for the first time, demonstrating that new categories of innovation are accelerating in the pursuit of making life easier, safer and more productive,” said Mohana Dissanayake, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP, and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications, within Deloitte’s audit and assurance practice. “We extend sincere congratulations to these well-deserved winners — who all embody a spirit of curiosity, and a never-ending commitment to making technology advancements possible.”

Overall, 2020 Technology Fast 500™ companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 175% to 106,508% from 2016 to 2019, with median growth of 450%.

About Deloitte’s 2020 Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 26th year, Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2016 to 2019.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $US50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least $US5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE: PLAN) is a cloud-native enterprise SaaS company helping global enterprises orchestrate business performance. Leaders across industries rely on our platform—powered by our proprietary Hyperblock® technology—to connect teams, systems, and insights from across their organizations to continuously adapt to change, transform how they operate, and reinvent value creation. Based in San Francisco, Anaplan has over 20 offices globally, 175 partners and approximately 1,500 customers worldwide. To learn more, visit anaplan.com.

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee (“DTTL”), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as “Deloitte Global”) does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the “Deloitte” name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ANAPLAN, INC.
11:25aANAPLAN : Recognized as one of North America's Fastest-Growing Companies on Delo..
BU
11/05ANAPLAN : Announces Date for Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Conference ..
BU
10/22PLAN DEADLINE ALERT : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Anaplan Inc. S..
BU
10/20GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class..
PR
10/17SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investor..
PR
10/16DEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Loom..
PR
10/15ANAPLAN : ROSEN, TOP RANKED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Anaplan Inc. Investors of ..
PR
10/14ANAPLAN : The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities ..
PR
10/08ANAPLAN : Recognized as a Leader in 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financ..
BU
10/03LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE : Johnson Fistel, LLP Encourages Investors to Contact th..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 439 M - -
Net income 2021 -155 M - -
Net cash 2021 275 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -58,9x
Yield 2021 1,53%
Capitalization 9 156 M 9 156 M -
EV / Sales 2021 20,2x
EV / Sales 2022 16,1x
Nbr of Employees 1 601
Free-Float 92,4%
Chart ANAPLAN, INC.
Duration : Period :
Anaplan, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANAPLAN, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 67,67 $
Last Close Price 65,51 $
Spread / Highest target 37,4%
Spread / Average Target 3,29%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frank A. Calderoni Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David H. Morton Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jack Whyte Senior Vice President-Engineering
Sandesh Patnam Independent Director
David F. Conte Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANAPLAN, INC.25.02%9 156
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.53.65%233 115
CLOUDFLARE, INC.286.64%20 270
DYNATRACE, INC.42.96%10 203
SINCH AB (PUBL)235.78%6 689
NUTANIX, INC.-13.69%5 560
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ