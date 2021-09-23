Anaplan : STAND Out with Victor Barnes, Series Premiere

Media Contact: Anthony Harrison [email protected]

In this episode, Anaplan's Victor Barnes and Coca-Cola's Sara Park discuss how middle managers can balance the operational needs of those below them while still meeting the financial demands of the decision-makers above them. Sara explains how she used #connectedplanning to make a mark on her career and how she is using Anaplan to see a future for Coke that goes beyond the current constraints of this global pandemic. Also, viewers get to learn more about Victor Barnes, his personal background, and the professional perspective he brings to his discussions about the future of business.