    PLAN   US03272L1089

ANAPLAN, INC.

(PLAN)
Anaplan : STAND Out with Victor Barnes, Series Premiere

09/23/2021 | 01:52am EDT
In this episode, Anaplan's Victor Barnes and Coca-Cola's Sara Park discuss how middle managers can balance the operational needs of those below them while still meeting the financial demands of the decision-makers above them. Sara explains how she used #connectedplanning to make a mark on her career and how she is using Anaplan to see a future for Coke that goes beyond the current constraints of this global pandemic. Also, viewers get to learn more about Victor Barnes, his personal background, and the professional perspective he brings to his discussions about the future of business.
Media Contact:

Anthony Harrison

[email protected]

Disclaimer

Anaplan Inc. published this content on 22 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2021 05:51:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 573 M - -
Net income 2022 -203 M - -
Net cash 2022 299 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -47,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 9 549 M 9 549 M -
EV / Sales 2022 16,1x
EV / Sales 2023 12,9x
Nbr of Employees 1 900
Free-Float 96,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 65,32 $
Average target price 83,28 $
Spread / Average Target 27,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frank A. Calderoni Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Vikas Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Jack Whyte Senior Vice President-Engineering
Sandesh Patnam Independent Director
David F. Conte Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANAPLAN, INC.-9.09%9 549
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.15.93%252 553
CLOUDFLARE, INC.80.25%40 741
DYNATRACE, INC.66.05%19 977
SINCH AB34.48%15 082
NUTANIX, INC.25.64%8 471