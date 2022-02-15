Anaplan : arms Vitality with a platform for agile finance operations

With health and wellness top of mind for many, Anaplan is thrilled to support Vitality in bringing greater efficiency and automation to its financial processes, as it looks to streamline operations and provide even stronger levels of support to customers.

Vitality helps members take a more active role in managing their own wellness, encouraging them to develop healthy long-term habits that are good for them, good for society, and good for the company. With a suite of comprehensive health, life, car insurance, and investment products, and an innovative Shared Value Model based on the scientifically proven principles of behavioural economics, Vitality has grown to become one of the most recognisable insurance brands in the UK today.

Helping even more members across the UK develop healthy habits and make more sustainable choices requires Vitality's internal operations to run efficiently in the face of change. To simplify its finance and actuarial process, Vitality will leverage Anaplan's flexible planning platform, which will be in place by April 2022, to efficiently calculate allocations in compliance with a new financial standard, and modernise how the company reports, tracks, and reviews its cost base.

Anaplan will help to drive efficiency across the business by supporting Vitality to streamline its reporting and accounting process, initially starting with expenses.

"We're pleased to be partnering with Anaplan, whose sophisticated technology will support us to transform our intricate finance and actuarial process," commented Justin Skinner, Group Chief Financial Officer at Vitality. "At Vitality, it's important that we have the best technology to best serve our advisors and ever-growing member community and we look forward to implementing the software."

To learn more about the ways Anaplan helps businesses deliver on their strategic objectives through effective planning, visit https://www.anaplan.com/customers.