    PLAN   US03272L1089

ANAPLAN, INC.

(PLAN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Anaplan : Announces Date for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call

05/07/2021 | 09:16am EDT
Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) will report results for its fiscal first quarter ended April 30, 2021 before the market opens on Thursday, May 27, 2021.

The results will be included in a press release with accompanying financial information that will be released before market open and posted on the Anaplan Investor Center website.

Anaplan’s executive management team will hold a conference call and webcast beginning at 5:30 a.m. PT / 8:30 a.m. ET to share financial results and business highlights.

Event: Anaplan First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call
When: Thursday, May 27, 2021
Time: 5:30 a.m. PT / 8:30 a.m. ET
Live Call: Please see online registration
Replay: (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642 with passcode 7487517
Live Webcast: https://investors.anaplan.com or with replay available for 12 months

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE: PLAN) is a cloud-native enterprise SaaS company that empowers global organizations to orchestrate business performance and execute digital transformation with confidence and agility. Leaders across industries rely on our platform—powered by our proprietary Hyperblock® technology—to connect teams, systems, and insights from across their organizations to continuously adapt to change, transform how they operate, and reinvent value creation to compete in today’s digital economy. Based in San Francisco, Anaplan has over 175 partners and more than 1,600 customers worldwide. To learn more, visit anaplan.com.

Investors and others should note that the Company routinely uses the Investor Center section of its corporate website to announce material information to investors and the marketplace. While not all of the information that the Company posts on its corporate website is of a material nature, some information could be deemed to be material. Accordingly, the Company encourages investors, the media, and others interested in the Company to review the information that it shares on www.anaplan.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 554 M - -
Net income 2022 -180 M - -
Net cash 2022 288 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -45,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7 861 M 7 861 M -
EV / Sales 2022 13,7x
EV / Sales 2023 11,0x
Nbr of Employees 1 900
Free-Float 90,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 82,89 $
Last Close Price 54,37 $
Spread / Highest target 83,9%
Spread / Average Target 52,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,16%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Frank A. Calderoni Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David H. Morton Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jack Whyte Senior Vice President-Engineering
Sandesh Patnam Independent Director
David F. Conte Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANAPLAN, INC.-24.33%7 861
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.-3.20%201 093
CLOUDFLARE, INC.-9.11%21 452
DYNATRACE, INC.6.91%13 073
SINCH AB (PUBL)-6.49%9 654
NUTANIX, INC.-11.67%5 751