Anaplan : ranks as 2021 “Customer's Choice” for financial planning on Gartner

July 13, 2021 -This year, Anaplan was named as the '2021 Customer's Choice' for cloud-based financial planning and analysis solutions on Gartner's Peer Insights. Peer Insights is Gartner's peer-driven ratings and review platform for enterprise IT solutions and services, which covers over 300+ technology markets and 3,000 vendors. Every review is verified before publishing to ensure that only completely authentic insights are represented on their website.

According to the posted reviews, Anaplan users appreciated the platform's ease of use, the service and support the comes along with purchase, and the product's overall capability. Here are just a few of the things our valued customers had to say:

'Anaplan is a world-class Connected Planning tool that enables end-to-end solutions for otherwise disparate and/or broken processes.'

'Anaplan has been excellent to work with. They have continually demonstrated flexibility and patience in working through the complexities of my company. The breadth of their customer community and planning experience and knowledge across industries has particularly helped us develop our vision for Connected Planning.'

'The Anaplan product overall is excellent. It's incredibly flexible and easy to implement and use. Great service and support. The company is continuously improving the product's features and functionality by listening to what their customers need. '

'Anaplan is a powerful, agile, Connected Planning platform that has greatly improved processes across our entire organization. From workforce planning and budget forecasting, to reconciliations and expense tracking, Anaplan has the flexibility to grow and adapt with us as our needs grow and change. The adaptability and scope of this platform is without compare.'

The reviewers who selected Anaplan as Gartner's Peer Insight 'Customer's Choice' were comparing our financial planning and analysis solution with offerings from SAP, Oracle, Prophix, Planful, and Workday. 'The ease, flexibility, and calculation engine of the Anaplan platform to enable Connected Planning sets it apart from its competitors,' said one senior financial systems analyst. 'Anaplan's cloud solution enables real time/near real time Connected Planning across applications, eliminating slack time between batch jobs often seen with on-prem solutions. Anaplan's Hyperblock technology is without peer in regard to the power of its calculation engine.'

