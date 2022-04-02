Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Anaplan, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PLAN   US03272L1089

ANAPLAN, INC.

(PLAN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Better together: Anaplan and Coupa strike a strategic technical partnership

04/02/2022 | 01:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Anaplan is privileged to announce a strategic technical partnership with Coupa Software. Integrating these two best-in-class cloud platforms will unlock hidden cost savings, reduce risk, and create efficiencies across business finance and procurement operations.

Supply chain, procurement, and finance teams face endless challenges in trying to align their business goals. Often, these teams must connect financial plans to supplier spend while keeping pace with constantly changing market conditions. Additionally, the teams must monitor supply chain performance in order to make timely decisions so they can act with agility. In many cases, teams cannot efficiently analyze data trapped across financial planning systems, procurement execution solutions, and supplier tools.

That's why Anaplan and Coupa have partnered to provide integrated capabilities that connect forward planning and forecasting with ongoing operational spend management to address these challenges. The new capabilities created give chief financial officers, and chief procurement executives improved visibility across the business, which allows well-informed decision-making that, in turn, works to deliver the highest possible return on investment.

By linking Anaplan's financial planning and budgeting solutions to Coupa's business spend management capabilities, our client companies have a unified view of their budgets - past, present, and future. This joint solution integrates the budget data in Anaplan to the order and payment data in Coupa, which then provides a near real-time view of a company's plan versus actuals.

Companies can use this integration capability to drive improved business outcomes. For example, by implementing Anaplan and Coupa, customers can better identify and govern cost savings not visible in disconnected platforms. Companies with connected plans between finance and procurement teams communicate better alignment on governance of strategic financial planning and agility for "what-if" analysis. Add to this an ability to generate multi-year forecasts by category, commodity, and suppliers; these streamlined processes can help free up hundreds of hours for more strategic vendor performance management activities.

Clickhere to learn more about this strategic technical partnership or contact us at [email protected]

Media Contact:

Anthony Harrison

[email protected]

Disclaimer

Anaplan Inc. published this content on 01 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2022 05:33:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ANAPLAN, INC.
01:34aBETTER TOGETHER : Anaplan and Coupa strike a strategic technical partnership
PU
03/30ANAPLAN INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Pri..
BU
03/30ANAPLAN : Reconomy Group selects Anaplan to consolidate financial and accounting systems a..
PU
03/29Truist Securities Downgrades Anaplan to Hold From Buy
MT
03/25NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Dow Futures -2-
DJ
03/24Thinking about trading options or stock in Alibaba, JD.Com, Anaplan, Freeport-McMoRan, ..
PR
03/24Mizuho Securities Downgrades Anaplan to Neutral From Buy; Price Target is $66
MT
03/23ANAPLAN, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS ..
AQ
03/23BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE : Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: ..
AQ
03/23Wall Street opens lower as investors worry about Ukraine and stagflation
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ANAPLAN, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 746 M - -
Net income 2023 -208 M - -
Net cash 2023 282 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -47,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 9 795 M 9 795 M -
EV / Sales 2023 12,8x
EV / Sales 2024 10,2x
Nbr of Employees 2 200
Free-Float 97,2%
Chart ANAPLAN, INC.
Duration : Period :
Anaplan, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANAPLAN, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 65,21 $
Average target price 68,56 $
Spread / Average Target 5,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frank A. Calderoni Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Vikas Mehta Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Sesh Tirumala Chief Information Officer
Sandesh Patnam Independent Director
David F. Conte Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANAPLAN, INC.42.22%9 795
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.-16.45%210 197
CLOUDFLARE, INC.-8.97%38 792
DYNATRACE, INC.-21.96%13 459
INOVALON HOLDINGS, INC.125.98%6 374
DIGITALOCEAN HOLDINGS, INC.-27.98%6 225