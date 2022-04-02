Better together: Anaplan and Coupa strike a strategic technical partnership

Anaplan is privileged to announce a strategic technical partnership with Coupa Software. Integrating these two best-in-class cloud platforms will unlock hidden cost savings, reduce risk, and create efficiencies across business finance and procurement operations.

Supply chain, procurement, and finance teams face endless challenges in trying to align their business goals. Often, these teams must connect financial plans to supplier spend while keeping pace with constantly changing market conditions. Additionally, the teams must monitor supply chain performance in order to make timely decisions so they can act with agility. In many cases, teams cannot efficiently analyze data trapped across financial planning systems, procurement execution solutions, and supplier tools.

That's why Anaplan and Coupa have partnered to provide integrated capabilities that connect forward planning and forecasting with ongoing operational spend management to address these challenges. The new capabilities created give chief financial officers, and chief procurement executives improved visibility across the business, which allows well-informed decision-making that, in turn, works to deliver the highest possible return on investment.

By linking Anaplan's financial planning and budgeting solutions to Coupa's business spend management capabilities, our client companies have a unified view of their budgets - past, present, and future. This joint solution integrates the budget data in Anaplan to the order and payment data in Coupa, which then provides a near real-time view of a company's plan versus actuals.

Companies can use this integration capability to drive improved business outcomes. For example, by implementing Anaplan and Coupa, customers can better identify and govern cost savings not visible in disconnected platforms. Companies with connected plans between finance and procurement teams communicate better alignment on governance of strategic financial planning and agility for "what-if" analysis. Add to this an ability to generate multi-year forecasts by category, commodity, and suppliers; these streamlined processes can help free up hundreds of hours for more strategic vendor performance management activities.

Clickhere to learn more about this strategic technical partnership or contact us at [email protected]