Correlation One enrolls over a hundred new Fellows into Anaplan training

Diverse, inclusive teams make better business decisions than homogenous teams 87% of the time. Despite these clear competitive advantages, research shows that STEM fields continue to lag behind other industries when it comes to minority representation. Black and Hispanic workers are highly underrepresented in data science fields, respectively making up just 8% and 9% of the STEM workforce. Women account for 25% or fewer workers in computing and engineering careers.

As our world becomes more data-driven, companies increasingly lean on data professionals to inform and influence these decisions. However, the world's data and decision workforce is alarmingly non-diverse, leaving a large swath of perspectives and experience untapped.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, the Connected Planning pioneer, is changing the way the world's most respected companies make decisions. Anaplan has partnered with Correlation One to make sure that diverse professionals are represented in decision-making processes across hundreds of leading enterprises through Anaplan for All.

Anaplan for All

Anaplan for All is a free training program. It is 100% free for qualified learners who identify as members of Black, Latinx, Veteran, LGBTQ+, and refugee communities. The program supercharges participants' careers through 10 weeks of live online training on Anaplan's business planning software, plus career coaching and job fairs. Upon program completion, Anaplan for All graduates receive dedicated job search support, which opens a world of exciting career opportunities in the Anaplan partner ecosystem.

The inaugural Anaplan for All cohort minted 45 new Anaplan Model Builders, who emerged into the workforce ready to hit the ground running, thanks in large part to the guidance and support of scores of mentors from the company who stepped up to volunteer their time. Through participants' tireless efforts and dedication over the course of the program, the cohort set themselves up for success in data science fields.

Anaplan for All Cohort 2

On September 25, 2021, 111 new Fellows embarked on the next stage of becoming certified Anaplan Model Builders at the Anaplan for All Cohort 2 kick-off. The class of 111 Fellows were selected from over 3,500 applicants. Most of the Fellows are working professionals seeking an opportunity to switch careers.

See what our fellows have to say about this program:

GET INVOLVED

If your firm is committed to increasing diversity in the workforce and wants access to the incredible data science talent pipeline coming out of our Anaplan for All fellowship program, get in touch. You can read more about Anaplan's commitment to the Correlation One program here.

