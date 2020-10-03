Log in
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: Johnson Fistel, LLP Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

10/03/2020 | 01:01pm EDT

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Fistel, LLP, announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the publicly-traded companies listed below. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased common stock during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation.  The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice.  An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.  If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than the dates listed below. If you want to discuss this action or have any questions concerning this notice, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can Click Here  or any of the links below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Company Name

Stock Ticker

Join

Class Period
Start

Class Period
End

Lead Plaintiff
Deadline

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation

(NYSE: COG)

Click Here 

23/10/2015

12/06/2020

13/10/2020

Qutoutiao Inc.

(NASDAQ: QTT)

Click Here 

14/09/2018

15/07/2020

19/10/2020

OneSpan Inc.

(NASDAQ: OSPN )

Click Here 

09/05/2018

11/08/2020

19/10/2020

STAAR Surgical Company

(NASDAQ: STAA)

Click Here 

26/02/2020

10/08/2020

19/10/2020

Genius Brands International, Inc.

(NASDAQ: GNUS)

Click Here 

17/03/2020

05/07/2020

19/10/2020

Alteryx, Inc.

(NYSE: AYX)

Click Here 

06/05/2020

06/08/2020

19/10/2020

Blink Charging Co.

(NASDAQ: BLNK)

Click Here 

06/03/2020

19/08/2020

23/10/2020

Anaplan Inc.

(NYSE: PLAN )

Click Here 

21/11/2019

26/02/2020

23/10/2020

Braskem S.A.

(NYSE: BAK )

Click Here 

06/05/2016

08/07/2020

26/10/2020

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

(NASDAQ: FENC )

Click Here 

11/02/2020

10/08/2020

02/11/2020

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit https://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lead-plaintiff-deadline-johnson-fistel-llp-encourages-investors-to-contact-the-firm-301145181.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
