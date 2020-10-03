LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: Johnson Fistel, LLP Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Fistel, LLP, announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the publicly-traded companies listed below. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased common stock during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than the dates listed below. If you want to discuss this action or have any questions concerning this notice, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.
Company Name
Stock Ticker
Class Period
Start
Class Period
End
Lead Plaintiff
Deadline
Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation
(NYSE: COG)
23/10/2015
12/06/2020
13/10/2020
Qutoutiao Inc.
(NASDAQ: QTT)
14/09/2018
15/07/2020
19/10/2020
OneSpan Inc.
(NASDAQ: OSPN )
09/05/2018
11/08/2020
19/10/2020
STAAR Surgical Company
(NASDAQ: STAA)
26/02/2020
10/08/2020
19/10/2020
Genius Brands International, Inc.
(NASDAQ: GNUS)
17/03/2020
05/07/2020
19/10/2020
Alteryx, Inc.
(NYSE: AYX)
06/05/2020
06/08/2020
19/10/2020
Blink Charging Co.
(NASDAQ: BLNK)
06/03/2020
19/08/2020
23/10/2020
Anaplan Inc.
(NYSE: PLAN )
21/11/2019
26/02/2020
23/10/2020
Braskem S.A.
(NYSE: BAK )
06/05/2016
08/07/2020
26/10/2020
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.
(NASDAQ: FENC )
11/02/2020
10/08/2020
02/11/2020
About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit https://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.
