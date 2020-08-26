Log in
SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Anaplan, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

08/26/2020 | 02:00pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Anaplan, Inc. (“Anaplan” or “the Company”) (NYSE: PLAN) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between November 21, 2019 and February 26, 2020, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before October 23, 2020.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Anaplan suffered from challenges in both its sales organization and strategic execution. The Company failed to close major deals due to these challenges. These failures made the Company’s claim of “calculated billings growth” baseless. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Anaplan, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 432 M - -
Net income 2021 -161 M - -
Net cash 2021 263 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -41,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6 577 M 6 577 M -
EV / Sales 2021 14,6x
EV / Sales 2022 11,7x
Nbr of Employees 1 601
Free-Float 90,9%
Chart ANAPLAN, INC.
Duration : Period :
Anaplan, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANAPLAN, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 52,10 $
Last Close Price 47,82 $
Spread / Highest target 21,3%
Spread / Average Target 8,95%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frank A. Calderoni Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David H. Morton Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jack Whyte Senior Vice President-Engineering
Sandesh Patnam Independent Director
David F. Conte Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANAPLAN, INC.-8.74%6 577
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.32.84%194 661
CLOUDFLARE, INC.128.78%11 932
DYNATRACE, INC.58.58%11 277
BEIJING SINNET TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD34.53%6 027
SINCH AB (PUBL)190.05%5 681
