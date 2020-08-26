The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Anaplan Inc. (PLAN) Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Anaplan Inc. (“Anaplan” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PLAN) common stock between November 21, 2019 and February 26, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Anaplan investors have until October 23, 2020 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On February 27, 2020, Anaplan reported billings of $126 million for fourth quarter 2019, representing a growth rate of 25%, which was well below consensus estimates and roughly half of the Company’s historical growth rates of 46% to 59%. The Company attributed the shortfall to the inability to close some large deals at the end of the quarter due to certain “management changes.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $14.06 per share, or 25%, to close at $44.03 per share on February 27, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company was undergoing sales organization and execution challenges; (2) that these organizational challenges were causing the Company to miss on closing very important large deals; and (3) that, as a result, Anaplan’s financial guidance for “calculated billings growth” was baseless and unattainable.

If you purchased Anaplan securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than October 23, 2020 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you purchased Anaplan securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

