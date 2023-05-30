Advanced search
ANAPTYSBIO, INC.

Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-30 pm EDT
18.55 USD   -0.54%
04:16pAnaptysBio Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences
05/25Transcript : AnaptysBio, Inc. - Special Call
05/23North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -2-
AnaptysBio Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

05/30/2023 | 04:16pm EDT
SAN DIEGO, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AnaptysBio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANAB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on delivering innovative immunology therapeutics, today announced that Daniel Faga, interim president and chief executive officer of AnaptysBio, and other members of its senior management team are scheduled to participate in both of the upcoming investor conferences below:

Event: Jefferies Healthcare Conference
Location: New York, NY
Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Event: Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Location: Dana Point, CA
Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on delivering innovative immunology therapeutics. It is developing immune cell modulators, including two checkpoint agonists in clinical-stage development, for autoimmune and inflammatory disease: rosnilimab, its PD-1 agonist, in a planned Phase 2b trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; and ANB032, its BTLA agonist, currently in a Phase 2b trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis. Its preclinical immune cell modulator portfolio includes ANB033, an anti-CD122 antagonist antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. In addition, AnaptysBio has developed two cytokine antagonists available for out-licensing: imsidolimab, an anti-IL-36R antagonist, in Phase 3 for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis, or GPP, and etokimab, an anti-IL-33 antagonist for the treatment of respiratory disorders that is Phase 2/3 ready. AnaptysBio has also discovered multiple therapeutic antibodies licensed to GSK in a financial collaboration for immune-oncology, including an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (Jemperli (dostarlimab-gxly)), an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (cobolimab, GSK4069889) and an anti-LAG-3 antagonist antibody (GSK4074386).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to: the timing of initiation of the company’s clinical trials, including rosnilimab’s clinical trial in rheumatoid arthritis; and the company’s ability to find a licensing partner for imsidolimab or etokimab and the timing of any such transaction. Statements including words such as “plan,” “continue,” “expect,” or “ongoing” and statements in the future tense are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions, which, if they do not fully materialize or prove incorrect, could cause its results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause the company’s actual activities or results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement, including risks and uncertainties related to the company’s ability to advance its product candidates, obtain regulatory approval of and ultimately commercialize its product candidates, the timing and results of preclinical and clinical trials, the company’s ability to fund development activities and achieve development goals, the company’s ability to protect intellectual property and other risks and uncertainties described under the heading “Risk Factors” in documents the company files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Contact:
Nick Montemarano
Senior Director, Investor Relations and Strategic Communications
AnaptysBio, Inc.
858.732.0178
investors@anaptysbio.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 11,6 M - -
Net income 2023 -178 M - -
Net cash 2023 247 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -2,79x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 494 M 494 M -
EV / Sales 2023 21,3x
EV / Sales 2024 19,3x
Nbr of Employees 96
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart ANAPTYSBIO, INC.
AnaptysBio, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ANAPTYSBIO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 18,65 $
Average target price 30,33 $
Spread / Average Target 62,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel R. Faga President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dennis M. Mulroy Chief Financial Officer
James N. Topper Co-Chairman
Paul F. Lizzul Chief Medical Officer
Hollings Chase Renton Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANAPTYSBIO, INC.-39.82%494
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED14.27%84 989
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.0.49%77 660
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-17.54%27 680
GENMAB A/S-4.11%26 454
BIONTECH SE-29.92%25 369
