Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. AnaptysBio, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ANAB

ANAPTYSBIO, INC.

(ANAB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AnaptysBio Says JEMPERLI Drug Gets FDA Approval

04/22/2021 | 05:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Adriano Marchese

AnaptysBio Inc. said Thursday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved GlaxoSmithKline PLC's biologics license application for JEMPERLI, a treatment for endometrial cancer.

The clinical-stage biotechnology company said JEMPERLI, also known as dostarlimab-gxly, was generated by AnaptysBio and developed by TESARO Inc.--now a part of GSK--under a collaboration agreement.

AnaptysBio received a $20 million milestone payment as part of the approval.

A Biologics License Application for JEMPERLI--a treatment for patients with mismatch repair deficient recurrent or advanced endometrial cancer--is needed to obtain permission for distribution across U.S. states.

"This event provides important validation for our proprietary SHM antibody discovery platform and provides significant potential future milestone and royalty revenue to support AnaptysBio's growth," President and Chief Executive Hamza Suria said.

Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-22-21 1704ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANAPTYSBIO, INC. 0.62% 22.82 Delayed Quote.5.49%
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC 0.03% 1348.4 Delayed Quote.0.45%
All news about ANAPTYSBIO, INC.
05:05pAnaptysBio Says JEMPERLI Drug Gets FDA Approval
DJ
04:43pANAPTYSBIO  : Announces FDA Approval of Jemperli for Endometrial Cancer
MT
04:13pFDA Approves JEMPERLI (dostarlimab-gxly) for dMMR Endometrial Cancer
GL
04/12ANAPTYSBIO, INC  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04/12AnaptysBio Announces Appointment of Oleg Nodelman to Board of Directors
GL
03/16ANAPTYSBIO  : Truist Securities Upgrades AnaptysBio to Buy From Hold
MT
03/11ANAPTYSBIO  : Insider at AnaptysBio (ANAB) Makes Significant purchase of Stock E..
MT
03/09ANAPTYSBIO  : Wedbush Cuts AnaptysBio to Neutral From Outperform, PT to $19 From..
MT
03/08McAfee, GameStop rise; AnaptysBio, Soleno fall
AQ
03/08ANAPTYSBIO  : Phase 2 Imsidolimab Trial to Treat Palmoplantar Pustulosis Fails t..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 47,7 M - -
Net income 2021 -84,2 M - -
Net cash 2021 277 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -7,52x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 620 M 620 M -
EV / Sales 2021 7,20x
EV / Sales 2022 5,93x
Nbr of Employees 94
Free-Float 93,5%
Chart ANAPTYSBIO, INC.
Duration : Period :
AnaptysBio, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANAPTYSBIO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 26,20 $
Last Close Price 22,68 $
Spread / Highest target 85,2%
Spread / Average Target 15,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hamza Suria President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dennis M. Mulroy Chief Financial Officer
James N. Topper Chairman
Paul F. Lizzul Chief Medical Officer
Eric J. Loumeau Chief Operating Officer & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANAPTYSBIO, INC.5.49%599
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.13.94%83 576
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-7.02%56 879
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.4.36%53 195
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS4.41%52 747
BIONTECH SE98.48%39 078
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ