    ANAB   US0327241065

ANAPTYSBIO, INC.

(ANAB)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-16 pm EDT
25.27 USD   -1.29%
05:20pANAPTYSBIO : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
PU
09/14NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Steady -2-
DJ
09/13AnaptysBio Shares Decline After Truist Downgrade
MT
AnaptysBio : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4

09/16/2022 | 05:20pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
LOUMEAU ERIC J
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
ANAPTYSBIO, INC [ANAB] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
COO, General Counsel /
(Last) (First) (Middle)
C/O ANAPTYSBIO, INC. , 10770 WATERIDGE CIRCLE, SUITE 210
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
SAN DIEGO CA 92121
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
LOUMEAU ERIC J
C/O ANAPTYSBIO, INC.
10770 WATERIDGE CIRCLE, SUITE 210
SAN DIEGO, CA92121

COO, General Counsel
Signatures
/s/ Eric Loumeau 2022-09-16
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) Represents a one-time retention grant of restricted stock units ("RSUs"). Each RSU represents a contingent right to receive 1 share of the Issuer's Common Stock upon settlement for no consideration.
(2) 50% of the total RSUs vest on September 14, 2023 and September 14, 2024, subject to the Reporting Person's provision of service to the Issuer on each vesting date.
(3) In addition to the remaining options to purchase 12,000 shares of common stock as set forth in Table II above, the Reporting Person also holds an additional options to purchase up to an aggregate of 308,000 shares of common stock, which options vest according to their terms.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

AnaptysBio Inc. published this content on 16 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2022 21:19:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12,2 M - -
Net income 2022 -120 M - -
Net cash 2022 378 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -5,97x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 723 M 723 M -
EV / Sales 2022 28,4x
EV / Sales 2023 24,2x
Nbr of Employees 102
Free-Float 99,7%
