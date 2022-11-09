Advanced search
ANAPTYSBIO, INC.

(ANAB)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:34 2022-11-09 pm EST
29.55 USD   -0.07%
02:11pAnaptysBio to Participate in Upcoming November Investor Conferences
GL
10:27aRaymond James Raises Price Target on AnaptysBio to $38 From $30, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
07:48aWedbush Raises AnaptysBio's PT to $32 From $21, Changes Launch Estimate for Rosnilimab in Alopecia, Adjusts Cost of Capital; Keeps Neutral Rating
MT
AnaptysBio to Participate in Upcoming November Investor Conferences

11/09/2022 | 02:11pm EST
SAN DIEGO, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AnaptysBio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANAB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on delivering innovative immunology therapeutics, today announced that Dan Faga, chief executive officer of AnaptysBio, will represent the company in a fireside chat at the Guggenheim 4th Annual Immunology and Neurology Conference on Monday November 14th, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT; members of its senior management team will also be hosting investor meetings at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference on November 16th, 2022.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the investor section of the AnaptysBio website at https://ir.anaptysbio.com/events. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the event.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on delivering innovative immunology therapeutics. We are developing immune cell modulators, including two checkpoint agonists in clinical-stage development, for autoimmune and inflammatory disease: rosnilimab, our anti-PD-1 agonist program in Phase 2 for the treatment of moderate-to-severe alopecia areata; and ANB032, our anti-BTLA agonist program. AnaptysBio is also developing imsidolimab, our anti-IL-36R antibody in Phase 3 for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis, or GPP. We also have additional preclinical programs and discovery research of potentially innovative immunology therapeutics, including ANB033, an anti-CD122 antagonist antibody for the treatment of inflammatory diseases. AnaptysBio has also developed multiple therapeutic antibodies in an immuno-oncology collaboration with GSK, including an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (JEMPERLI (dostarlimab-gxly)), an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (cobolimab, GSK4069889) and an anti-LAG-3 antagonist antibody (GSK4074386).

Contact:
Dennis Mulroy
AnaptysBio, Inc.
858.732.0201
dmulroy@anaptysbio.com

 


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 18,4 M - -
Net income 2022 -131 M - -
Net cash 2022 378 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -6,37x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 838 M 838 M -
EV / Sales 2022 25,0x
EV / Sales 2023 20,5x
Nbr of Employees 102
Free-Float 99,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 29,57 $
Average target price 29,13 $
Spread / Average Target -1,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel R. Faga President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dennis M. Mulroy Chief Financial Officer
James N. Topper Co-Chairman
Paul F. Lizzul Chief Medical Officer
Eric J. Loumeau Chief Operating Officer & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANAPTYSBIO, INC.-14.91%838
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.18.91%80 390
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS39.57%78 676
BIONTECH SE-37.57%39 112
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-29.46%33 370
GENMAB A/S13.19%26 307