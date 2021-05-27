Log in
AnaptysBio to Present at the 2021 Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

05/27/2021
SAN DIEGO, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AnaptysBio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANAB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class antibody product candidates focused on emerging immune control mechanisms applicable to inflammation and immuno-oncology indications, today announced that Hamza Suria, chief executive officer of AnaptysBio, will present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. ET. The conference will be conducted virtually, and the audio presentation will be available via: https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff174/anab/1811646.

A live webcast of the presentation will also be available through the investor section of the AnaptysBio website at https://ir.anaptysbio.com/events. A replay of the webcast will be available for 60 days following the event.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The Company’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes imsidolimab, its anti-IL-36R antibody, previously referred to as ANB019, for the treatment of dermatological inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis, or GPP, EGFRi skin toxicity, ichthyosis, hidradenitis suppurativa and acne; its anti-PD-1 agonist program, ANB030, for treatment of certain autoimmune diseases where immune checkpoint receptors are insufficiently activated; and its BTLA modulator program, ANB032, which is broadly applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation. AnaptysBio’s antibody pipeline has been developed using its proprietary somatic hypermutation, or SHM platform, which uses in vitro SHM for antibody discovery and is designed to replicate key features of the human immune system to overcome the limitations of competing antibody discovery technologies. AnaptysBio has also developed multiple therapeutic antibodies in an immuno-oncology collaboration with GSK, including an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (JEMPERLI (dostarlimab-gxly)), an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (cobolimab, GSK4069889) and an anti-LAG-3 antagonist antibody (GSK4074386), and an inflammation collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb, including an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) currently in clinical development.

Contact:
Dennis Mulroy
AnaptysBio, Inc.
858.732.0201
dmulroy@anaptysbio.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 67,9 M - -
Net income 2021 -73,4 M - -
Net cash 2021 317 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -9,68x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 668 M 668 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,16x
EV / Sales 2022 5,41x
Nbr of Employees 94
Free-Float 99,4%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hamza Suria President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dennis M. Mulroy Chief Financial Officer
James N. Topper Chairman
Paul F. Lizzul Chief Medical Officer
Eric J. Loumeau Chief Operating Officer & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANAPTYSBIO, INC.13.49%668
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.13.68%83 215
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.25.59%64 153
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-12.50%53 533
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS3.09%51 484
BIONTECH SE148.25%48 877