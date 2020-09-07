Log in
Anatara Lifesciences Ltd Investor Presentation

09/07/2020 | 05:28pm EDT
Investor Presentation

Brisbane, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Anatara Lifesciences (ASX:ANR) is pleased to release to investors a copy of the presentation that Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Steven Lydeamore, will present today at the ASX Small and Mid-Cap Conference 2020, a virtual conference.

To view the presentation, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/GEE571X5



About Anatara Lifesciences Ltd:

Anatara Lifesciences (ASX:ANR) is developing and commercialising innovative, evidence-based products for gastrointestinal health where there is significant unmet need. Anatara is a life sciences company with expertise in developing products for animal and human health. Anatara is focused on building a pipeline of human gastrointestinal health products. Underlying this product development program is our commitment to delivering real outcomes for patients and strong value for our shareholders. For more information, please visit www.anataralifesciences.com.



Source:

Anatara Lifesciences Ltd



Contact:

Investor and Media inquiries

Steven Lydeamore
Chief Executive Officer
Anatara Lifesciences Ltd
T: +61-438-027-172
E: slydeamore@anatara.com

Sue MacLeman
Chair
Anatara Lifesciences Ltd
T: +61-437-211-200
E: smacleman@anatara.com

© ABN Newswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -3,36 M -2,45 M -2,45 M
Net cash 2020 2,68 M 1,95 M 1,95 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,92x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 9,24 M 6,73 M 6,72 M
EV / Sales 2019 10,8x
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 51,9%
Chart ANATARA LIFESCIENCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Anatara Lifesciences Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Steve Lydeamore Chief Executive Officer
Susan Elizabeth MacLeman Non-Executive Chairman
Michael Leo West Chief Operating Officer
Tracie Elizabeth Ramsdale Non-Executive Director
Jane Ryan Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANATARA LIFESCIENCES LIMITED-22.92%7
LONZA GROUP52.66%43 745
CELLTRION, INC.68.51%32 998
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.3.69%30 644
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.30.59%25 962
MODERNA, INC.220.04%24 701
