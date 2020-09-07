Anatara Lifesciences Ltd Investor Presentation

Brisbane, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Anatara Lifesciences (ASX:ANR) is pleased to release to investors a copy of the presentation that Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Steven Lydeamore, will present today at the ASX Small and Mid-Cap Conference 2020, a virtual conference.



To view the presentation, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/GEE571X5







Anatara Lifesciences (ASX:ANR) is developing and commercialising innovative, evidence-based products for gastrointestinal health where there is significant unmet need. Anatara is a life sciences company with expertise in developing products for animal and human health. Anatara is focused on building a pipeline of human gastrointestinal health products. Underlying this product development program is our commitment to delivering real outcomes for patients and strong value for our shareholders. For more information, please visit www.anataralifesciences.com.





Investor and Media inquiries Steven Lydeamore Chief Executive Officer Anatara Lifesciences Ltd T: +61-438-027-172 E: slydeamore@anatara.com Sue MacLeman Chair Anatara Lifesciences Ltd T: +61-437-211-200 E: smacleman@anatara.com