ANATARA LIFESCIENCES LIMITED

ANATARA LIFESCIENCES LIMITED

(ANR)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 10/28
0.17 AUD   0.00%
10/27Anatara Lifesciences Ltd Quarterly Financial Report
AW
10/27ANATARA LIFESCIENCES LTD (ASX : ANR) Quarterly Financial Report
AQ
10/26Anatara Lifesciences Ltd Annual Report to Shareholders
AW
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News

Anatara Lifesciences Ltd Investor Presentation

10/28/2020 | 06:40pm EDT
Investor Presentation

Melbourne, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Anatara Lifesciences (ASX:ANR) is pleased to release to investors a copy of the presentation that Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Steven Lydeamore, will present today at AusBiotech +Invest 2020.

To view the presentation, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/1NIGQC4U



About Anatara Lifesciences Ltd:

Anatara Lifesciences (ASX:ANR) is developing and commercialising innovative, evidence-based products for gastrointestinal health where there is significant unmet need. Anatara is a life sciences company with expertise in developing products for animal and human health. Anatara is focused on building a pipeline of human gastrointestinal health products. Underlying this product development program is our commitment to delivering real outcomes for patients and strong value for our shareholders. For more information, please visit www.anataralifesciences.com.



Source:
Anatara Lifesciences Ltd



Contact:

Investor and Media inquiries

Steven Lydeamore
Chief Executive Officer
Anatara Lifesciences Ltd
T: +61-438-027-172
E: slydeamore@anatara.com

Sue MacLeman
Chair
Anatara Lifesciences Ltd
T: +61-437-211-200
E: smacleman@anatara.com
© ABN Newswire 2020

