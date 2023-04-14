Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Anavex Life Sciences Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AVXL   US0327973006

ANAVEX LIFE SCIENCES CORP.

(AVXL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-13 pm EDT
8.070 USD   +5.35%
06:16aAnavex Life Sciences : Certificate of Incorporation/Bylaws - Form 8-K
PU
06:09aAnavex Life Sciences Corp. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04/10Anavex Life Sciences to Present at the 22nd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference 2023
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Anavex Life Sciences : Certificate of Incorporation/Bylaws - Form 8-K

04/14/2023 | 06:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, DC 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the
Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): April 11, 2023

ANAVEX LIFE SCIENCES CORP.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Nevada 001-37606 98-0608404
(State or other jurisdiction (Commission (IRS Employer
of incorporation) File Number) Identification No.)

630 5th Avenue
20th Floor
New York, NY10111
(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)

1-844-689-3939

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of Each Class Trading Symbol Name of Each Exchange on Which Registered
Common Stock, par value $0.001 per share AVXL The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 5.03 Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year.

On April 11, 2023, the Board of Directors (the "Board") of Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a Nevada corporation (the "Company"), determined that it was in the best interests of the Company and its stockholders to amend and restate the Company's Bylaws, and approved and adopted the Amended and Restated Bylaws of the Company (the "Amended and Restated Bylaws"). The Board amended the Company's Bylaws to require that the position of Chairman of the Board of Directors must be filled by an independent director and cannot be held by the Chief Executive Officer of the Company. The Amended and Restated Bylaws became effective immediately upon their adoption.

The foregoing summary of the Amended and Restated Bylaws does not purport to be a complete statement of the terms of such document and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text the Amended and Restated Bylaws, a copy of which is filed herewith as Exhibit 3.1to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

Exhibit No.

Description

Exhibit 3.1 Amended and Restated Bylaws
Exhibit 104 Cover Page Interactive Data File

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

ANAVEX LIFE SCIENCES CORP.
By:
/s/ Christopher Missling
Name: Christopher Missling, PhD
Title: Chief Executive Officer
Date: April 14, 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. published this content on 14 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2023 10:15:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ANAVEX LIFE SCIENCES CORP.
06:16aAnavex Life Sciences : Certificate of Incorporation/Bylaws - Form 8-K
PU
06:09aAnavex Life Sciences Corp. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Ye..
AQ
04/10Anavex Life Sciences to Present at the 22nd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conferenc..
AQ
03/31HC Wainwright Adjusts Price Target on Anavex Life Sciences to $54 From $50, Keeps Buy R..
MT
03/30Anavex Life Sciences Says Initial Data Show Phase 2 Trial of Parkinson's Disease Drug A..
MT
03/30ANAVEX®2-73 (Blarcamesine) Shows Clinical Benefit in Long-Term 48-Week Phase 2 Extensio..
AQ
03/30Anavex Life Sciences Corp. Reports Preliminary 48-Label Extension Parkinson's Disease D..
CI
03/13Anavex Life Sciences Corp. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
03/09Anavex Life Sciences Corp. Appoints Kun Jin as Head of Biostatistics
CI
03/09Anavex Life Sciences Appoints Former FDA Lead Neurology Statistician as Vice President ..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ANAVEX LIFE SCIENCES CORP.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 - - -
Net income 2023 -58,9 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -10,7x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 642 M 642 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Capi. / Sales 2024 25,4x
Nbr of Employees 38
Free-Float 96,9%
Chart ANAVEX LIFE SCIENCES CORP.
Duration : Period :
Anavex Life Sciences Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANAVEX LIFE SCIENCES CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 8,07 $
Average target price 40,67 $
Spread / Average Target 404%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher U. Missling Chairman, President, CEO & Secretary
Sandra Boenisch Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Walter E. Kaufmann Chief Scientific Officer
Edward R. Hammond Chief Medical Officer
Stephan Toutain Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANAVEX LIFE SCIENCES CORP.-12.85%642
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.15.09%88 620
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED13.02%85 867
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.6.40%36 788
BIONTECH SE-13.69%31 245
BEIGENE, LTD.20.82%27 760
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer