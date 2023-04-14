Anavex Life Sciences : Certificate of Incorporation/Bylaws - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): April 11, 2023

ANAVEX LIFE SCIENCES CORP.

630 5th Avenue

20th Floor

New York, NY10111

1-844-689-3939

Item 5.03 Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year.

On April 11, 2023, the Board of Directors (the "Board") of Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a Nevada corporation (the "Company"), determined that it was in the best interests of the Company and its stockholders to amend and restate the Company's Bylaws, and approved and adopted the Amended and Restated Bylaws of the Company (the "Amended and Restated Bylaws"). The Board amended the Company's Bylaws to require that the position of Chairman of the Board of Directors must be filled by an independent director and cannot be held by the Chief Executive Officer of the Company. The Amended and Restated Bylaws became effective immediately upon their adoption.

The foregoing summary of the Amended and Restated Bylaws does not purport to be a complete statement of the terms of such document and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text the Amended and Restated Bylaws, a copy of which is filed herewith as Exhibit 3.1to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

