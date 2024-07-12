Investor Presentation
July 2024
We are Dedicated to Pushing the Boundaries of Scientific Discovery With Novel Oral Small Molecules Tailored to Potentially Offer Hope and Relief.
Worldwide Alzheimer's - Dementia Cases Projected to Grow to Over 130M by 2050
We believe we are positioned to capitalize on a significant and growing market opportunity to treat CNS diseases
>$20T
PEOPLE LIVING WITH DEMENTIA AROUND THE WORLD
Cumulative costs of Alzheimer's and dementia care from 2015 to 2050
1 in 3
Medicare dollars will be spent on people living with Alzheimer's and other dementias in 2050
>11M
The number of Americans providing unpaid care for people with Alzheimer's or other dementias
Targeting these markets using a differentiated and transformative precision platform
4
Anavex Investment Highlights
Regulatory submission stage CNS Precision Medicine platform Company with novel central nervous system mechanism
Meet with regulatory authorities to discuss full Phase 2b/3 Alzheimer's data with aim to bring Alzheimer's therapy to patients in Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the U.S., including potential approval pathway based on available efficacy results of surrogate biomarkers
Estimated that operations and clinical programs are funded for 4 years. No debt
Oral drug Blarcamesine demonstrated superior clinical safety and efficacy compared to mAb Leqembi (Lecanemab) and mAb Donanemab and slows neurodegeneration in Early Alzheimer's Disease1,2,3
Wide international patent protection for product candidates
Blarcamesine: Oral once daily convenient scalable treatment
1.
5
2.
Foundation for More Cost Effective & Safer Treatments for CNS Conditions
Oral Solid
Oral Liquid
Oral Solid
ANAVEX®2-73 (blarcamesine)
ANAVEX®2-73 (blarcamesine)
ANAVEX®3-71 (AF710B)
•
Alzheimer's Disease
•
Rett Syndrome
•
Schizophrenia
•
Parkinson's Disease
•
Fragile X Syndrome
•
Frontotemporal
•
Parkinson's Disease
•
Infantile Spasms
Dementia (FTD)
Dementia
•
Angelman Syndrome
•
Alzheimer's
Disease
Orally-administered candidates offer significant potential for clinical benefit relative to costly and logistically challenging biologic mAb-based drugs, which also often present additional safety challenges
~60%
of established small-molecule drug products available commercially are administered orally1
~90%
of the global market share of all pharmaceutical formulations for humans are oral1
~84%
of the best-selling pharmaceutical products are orally administered1
6
We believe we are well- Positioned to Expand Transformative Precision Medicine Platform & Capitalize on Significant Market Opportunities
Precision medicine platform and novel central nervous system mechanism: Activation of an upstream, endogenous pathway countering neurodegeneration
7
Anavex Precision Platform Enables a Novel Approach
Targeting CNS conditions with precision and restoring neuronal homeostasis via SIGMAR1 activation
Proprietary SIGMACEPTOR™ Discovery Platform produces small molecule therapeutic candidates for targeting the SIGMAR1 receptor
Age- and chronic
Progressive CNS
ANAVEX®2-73
related Changes
Pathology (e.g., AD, PD)
(blarcamesine)
Chronic CNS pathologies,
Impaired body-own
ANAVEX®2-73 (blarcamesine)
including progressive chronic
compensatory SIGMAR1
re-establishes the body's own
Alzheimer's, cause exhaustion
response to chronic
SIGMAR1 response and
of the body's own SIGMAR1
cellular stress
restores SIGMAR1 levels
activators, impairing the
body's response to
chronic cellular stress
SIGMAR1 target binding affinity is so specific that even
when patients carry a variant receptor, still powerful effects
observed. All patients regardless of genotype stand to
benefit
Beneficial therapeutic effect for patients
8
Autophagy: An Upstream Compensatory Therapeutic Intervention in AD
9
Autophagy: An Upstream Compensatory Therapeutic Intervention in AD
Aging
Survival of Brain
Neurotoxicity
Cells
β
( -amyloid, Tau)
10
