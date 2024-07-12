Investor Presentation

July 2024

We are Dedicated to Pushing the Boundaries of Scientific Discovery With Novel Oral Small Molecules Tailored to Potentially Offer Hope and Relief.

Worldwide Alzheimer's - Dementia Cases Projected to Grow to Over 130M by 2050

We believe we are positioned to capitalize on a significant and growing market opportunity to treat CNS diseases

>$20T

PEOPLE LIVING WITH DEMENTIA AROUND THE WORLD

Cumulative costs of Alzheimer's and dementia care from 2015 to 2050

1 in 3

Medicare dollars will be spent on people living with Alzheimer's and other dementias in 2050

>11M

The number of Americans providing unpaid care for people with Alzheimer's or other dementias

Targeting these markets using a differentiated and transformative precision platform

Source: World Alzheimer's Report

4

Anavex Investment Highlights

Regulatory submission stage CNS Precision Medicine platform Company with novel central nervous system mechanism

Meet with regulatory authorities to discuss full Phase 2b/3 Alzheimer's data with aim to bring Alzheimer's therapy to patients in Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the U.S., including potential approval pathway based on available efficacy results of surrogate biomarkers

Estimated that operations and clinical programs are funded for 4 years. No debt

Oral drug Blarcamesine demonstrated superior clinical safety and efficacy compared to mAb Leqembi (Lecanemab) and mAb Donanemab and slows neurodegeneration in Early Alzheimer's Disease1,2,3

Wide international patent protection for product candidates

Blarcamesine: Oral once daily convenient scalable treatment

1.

5

2.

Foundation for More Cost Effective & Safer Treatments for CNS Conditions

Oral Solid

Oral Liquid

Oral Solid

ANAVEX®2-73 (blarcamesine)

ANAVEX®2-73 (blarcamesine)

ANAVEX®3-71 (AF710B)

Alzheimer's Disease

Rett Syndrome

Schizophrenia

Parkinson's Disease

Fragile X Syndrome

Frontotemporal

Parkinson's Disease

Infantile Spasms

Dementia (FTD)

Dementia

Angelman Syndrome

Alzheimer's

Disease

Orally-administered candidates offer significant potential for clinical benefit relative to costly and logistically challenging biologic mAb-based drugs, which also often present additional safety challenges

~60%

of established small-molecule drug products available commercially are administered orally1

~90%

of the global market share of all pharmaceutical formulations for humans are oral1

~84%

of the best-selling pharmaceutical products are orally administered1

6

We believe we are well- Positioned to Expand Transformative Precision Medicine Platform & Capitalize on Significant Market Opportunities

Precision medicine platform and novel central nervous system mechanism: Activation of an upstream, endogenous pathway countering neurodegeneration

7

Anavex Precision Platform Enables a Novel Approach

Targeting CNS conditions with precision and restoring neuronal homeostasis via SIGMAR1 activation

Proprietary SIGMACEPTOR™ Discovery Platform produces small molecule therapeutic candidates for targeting the SIGMAR1 receptor

Age- and chronic

Progressive CNS

ANAVEX®2-73

related Changes

Pathology (e.g., AD, PD)

(blarcamesine)

Chronic CNS pathologies,

Impaired body-own

ANAVEX®2-73 (blarcamesine)

including progressive chronic

compensatory SIGMAR1

re-establishes the body's own

Alzheimer's, cause exhaustion

response to chronic

SIGMAR1 response and

of the body's own SIGMAR1

cellular stress

restores SIGMAR1 levels

activators, impairing the

body's response to

chronic cellular stress

SIGMAR1 target binding affinity is so specific that even

when patients carry a variant receptor, still powerful effects

observed. All patients regardless of genotype stand to

benefit

Beneficial therapeutic effect for patients

8

Autophagy: An Upstream Compensatory Therapeutic Intervention in AD

9

Autophagy: An Upstream Compensatory Therapeutic Intervention in AD

Aging

Survival of Brain

Neurotoxicity

Cells

β

( -amyloid, Tau)

10

