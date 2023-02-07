Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Anavex Life Sciences Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AVXL   US0327973006

ANAVEX LIFE SCIENCES CORP.

(AVXL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-02-07 pm EST
11.75 USD   +5.76%
05:22pAnavex Life Sciences Corp. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:13pANAVEX LIFE SCIENCES CORP. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS. (form 10-Q)
AQ
08:41aAnavex Life Sciences' Fiscal Q1 Loss Widens
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Anavex Life Sciences : Purchase Agreement - Form 8-K

02/07/2023 | 05:24pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, DC 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the
Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): February 7, 2023

ANAVEX LIFE SCIENCES CORP.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Nevada 001-37606 98-0608404
(State or other jurisdiction (Commission (IRS Employer
of incorporation) File Number) Identification No.)

630 5th Avenue

20th Floor

New York, NY10111

(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)

1-844-689-3939

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of Each Class Trading Symbol Name of Each Exchange on Which Registered
Common Stock, par value $0.001 per share AVXL The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On February 7, 2023, Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a Nevada corporation (the "Company") filed a prospectus supplement with the Securities and Exchange Commission to the Company's Shelf Registration Statement on Form S-3ASR (File No. 333-259788) registering shares of the Company's common stock, par value $0.001 per share (the "Shares"), issuable pursuant to its purchase agreement dated February 3, 2023 with Lincoln Park Capital Fund, LLC (the "Purchase Agreement"). Snell & Wilmer, L.L.P., special counsel to the Company, has issued a legal opinion relating to the Shares issuable under the Purchase Agreement. A copy of such legal opinion, including the consent included therein, is attached as Exhibit 5.1 hereto.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits
EXHIBIT NO. DESCRIPTION LOCATION
5.1 Opinion of Snell & Wilmer, L.L.P. Filed herewith
23.1 Consent of Snell & Wilmer, L.L.P. Contained in Exhibit 5.1
104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

ANAVEX LIFE SCIENCES CORP.
By: /s/Christopher Missling
Name: Christopher Missling, PhD
Title: Chief Executive Officer

Date: February 7, 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. published this content on 07 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2023 22:23:51 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ANAVEX LIFE SCIENCES CORP.
05:22pAnavex Life Sciences Corp. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:13pANAVEX LIFE SCIENCES CORP. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION..
AQ
08:41aAnavex Life Sciences' Fiscal Q1 Loss Widens
MT
08:30aTranscript : Anavex Life Sciences Corp., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 07, 2023
CI
07:09aAnavex Life Sciences : Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:01aAnavex Life Sciences Reports Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Financial Results
AQ
02/02Anavex Life Sciences Completes Enrollment in Phase 2/3 Trial of Potential Rett Syndrome..
MT
02/02Anavex Life Sciences Announces Exceeding of Enrollment Target for the ANAVEX®2-73 (blar..
AQ
02/02Anavex Life Sciences Corp. Announces Exceeding of Enrollment Target for the ANAVEX(R)2-..
CI
01/31Anavex Life Sciences to Announce Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Financial Results on Tuesday..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ANAVEX LIFE SCIENCES CORP.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1,67 M - -
Net income 2023 -58,5 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -15,4x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 866 M 866 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 518x
Capi. / Sales 2024 19,2x
Nbr of Employees 38
Free-Float 96,9%
Chart ANAVEX LIFE SCIENCES CORP.
Duration : Period :
Anavex Life Sciences Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANAVEX LIFE SCIENCES CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 11,11 $
Average target price 41,67 $
Spread / Average Target 275%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher U. Missling Chairman, President, CEO & Secretary
Sandra Boenisch Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Walter E. Kaufmann Chief Scientific Officer
Edward R. Hammond Chief Medical Officer
Stephan Toutain Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANAVEX LIFE SCIENCES CORP.19.98%866
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.8.54%83 397
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS4.24%78 258
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.13.21%39 435
BIONTECH SE-5.43%34 256
BEIGENE, LTD.11.48%25 531