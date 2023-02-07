Anavex Life Sciences : Purchase Agreement - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, DC 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the

Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): February 7, 2023

ANAVEX LIFE SCIENCES CORP.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Nevada 001-37606 98-0608404 (State or other jurisdiction (Commission (IRS Employer of incorporation) File Number) Identification No.)

630 5th Avenue

20th Floor

New York, NY10111

(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)

1- 844 - 689-3939

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On February 7, 2023, Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a Nevada corporation (the "Company") filed a prospectus supplement with the Securities and Exchange Commission to the Company's Shelf Registration Statement on Form S-3ASR (File No. 333-259788) registering shares of the Company's common stock, par value $0.001 per share (the "Shares"), issuable pursuant to its purchase agreement dated February 3, 2023 with Lincoln Park Capital Fund, LLC (the "Purchase Agreement"). Snell & Wilmer, L.L.P., special counsel to the Company, has issued a legal opinion relating to the Shares issuable under the Purchase Agreement. A copy of such legal opinion, including the consent included therein, is attached as Exhibit 5.1 hereto.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

EXHIBIT NO. DESCRIPTION LOCATION 5.1 Opinion of Snell & Wilmer, L.L.P. Filed herewith 23.1 Consent of Snell & Wilmer, L.L.P. Contained in Exhibit 5.1 104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

ANAVEX LIFE SCIENCES CORP. By: /s/Christopher Missling Name: Christopher Missling, PhD Title: Chief Executive Officer

Date: February 7, 2023