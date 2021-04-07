Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Anavex Life Sciences Corp.    AVXL

ANAVEX LIFE SCIENCES CORP.

(AVXL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Anavex Life Sciences : Announces Participation at Upcoming World EPA – Evidence, Pricing and Access – Congress 2021

04/07/2021 | 07:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Anavex Life Sciences Announces Participation at Upcoming World EPA - Evidence, Pricing and Access - Congress 2021

NEW YORK - April 7, 2021 - Anavex Life Sciences Corp. ('Anavex' or the 'Company') (Nasdaq: AVXL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing differentiated therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental disorders including Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, Rett syndrome and other central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Christopher U. Missling, PhD, will join a panel discussion titled, 'Establishing Mutually Beneficial Collaborations,' at the World EPA Congress 2021 event on Thursday, April 15th at 8:55 a.m. EDT (14:55 CET).

World EPA - Evidence, Pricing and Access - Congress 2021 is the world's leading healthcare evidence, pricing and access congress and the host of the world's very first Community-based stakeholder collaboration zone. The virtual congress will be held, April 13th - April 15th, 2021.

About Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (Nasdaq: AVXL) is a publicly traded biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of differentiated therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental disorders including Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, Rett syndrome and other central nervous system (CNS) diseases, pain and various types of cancer. Anavex's lead drug candidate, ANAVEX®2-73 (blarcamesine), recently completed successfully a Phase 2a clinical trial for Alzheimer's disease and a Phase 2 proof-of-concept study in Parkinson's disease dementia and a Phase 2 study in adult patients with Rett syndrome. ANAVEX®2-73 is an orally available drug candidate that restores cellular homeostasis by targeting sigma-1 and muscarinic receptors. Preclinical studies demonstrated its potential to halt and/or reverse the course of Alzheimer's disease. ANAVEX®2-73 also exhibited anticonvulsant, anti-amnesic, neuroprotective and anti-depressant properties in animal models, indicating its potential to treat additional CNS disorders, including epilepsy. The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research previously awarded Anavex a research grant, which fully funded a preclinical study to develop ANAVEX®2-73 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. ANAVEX®3-71, which targets sigma-1 and muscarinic receptors, is a promising clinical stage drug candidate demonstrating disease-modifying activity against the major hallmarks of Alzheimer's disease in transgenic (3xTg-AD) mice, including cognitive deficits, amyloid and tau pathologies. In preclinical trials, ANAVEX®3-71 has shown beneficial effects on mitochondrial dysfunction and neuroinflammation. Further information is available at www.anavex.com. You can also connect with the company on Twitter,Facebook and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical in nature are forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions based on current information and expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in any of such statements due to various factors, including the risks set forth in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. 

For Further Information:

Anavex Life Sciences Corp.
Research & Business Development
Toll-free: 1-844-689-3939
Email: info@anavex.comInvestors:

Andrew J. Barwicki
Investor Relations
Tel: 516-662-9461
Email: andrew@barwicki.com

Disclaimer

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. published this content on 07 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2021 11:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ANAVEX LIFE SCIENCES CORP.
07:12aANAVEX LIFE SCIENCES  : Announces Participation at Upcoming World EPA – Ev..
PU
07:00aAnavex Life Sciences Announces Participation at Upcoming World EPA - Evidence..
GL
04/01ANAVEX LIFE SCIENCES  : Reports Data Review by the Independent Data Safety Monit..
AQ
03/31ANAVEX LIFE SCIENCES  : Reports Data Review by the Independent Data Safety Monit..
AQ
03/17ANAVEX LIFE SCIENCES  : Reports ANAVEX2-73 featured as a Disease-Modifying Small..
AQ
03/16ANAVEX LIFE SCIENCES  : Reports ANAVEX®2-73 (blarcamesine) featured as a Disease..
AQ
03/04Anavex Life Sciences to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences C..
GL
02/26ANAVEX LIFE SCIENCES  : Corporate presentation february 2021
PU
02/23ANAVEX LIFE SCIENCES  : Announces Participation at Upcoming Worldwide National I..
AQ
02/22ANAVEX LIFE SCIENCES  : Announces Participation at Precision in Clinical Trials ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -40,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -26,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 057 M 1 057 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 20
Free-Float 92,9%
Chart ANAVEX LIFE SCIENCES CORP.
Duration : Period :
Anavex Life Sciences Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANAVEX LIFE SCIENCES CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 21,00 $
Last Close Price 15,09 $
Spread / Highest target 65,7%
Spread / Average Target 39,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christopher U. Missling Chairman, President, CEO & Secretary
Sandra Boenisch Principal Financial Officer & Treasurer
Walter E. Kaufmann Chief Medical Officer
Stephan Toutain Chief Operating Officer
Athanasios Skarpelos Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANAVEX LIFE SCIENCES CORP.179.44%1 057
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.13.87%83 387
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-8.90%55 969
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.4.91%52 741
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS0.30%49 852
BEIGENE, LTD.27.44%30 197
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ