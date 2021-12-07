Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Anax Metals Limited
  News
  Summary
    ANX   AU0000111114

ANAX METALS LIMITED

(ANX)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Anax Metals : Application for quotation of securities - ANX

12/07/2021 | 04:22am EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

ANAX METALS LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Tuesday December 07, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

ANX

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

768,726

08/12/2021

ANX

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

2,819,500

07/12/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

ANAX METALS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

46106304787

1.3

ASX issuer code

ANX

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

7/12/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Previous Appendix 3B details:

Announcement Date and

Announcement Title

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation

Time

request

02-Mar-2021 09:14

New - Proposed issue of Securities -

A placement or other type of issue

ANX

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

No

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Placement Details

only

ASX +security code and description

ANX : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

8/12/2021

use

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

personal

768,726

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

In lieu of fees for advisory services under the mandate with Conrad Partners Limited.

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the

+securities to be quoted

0.078000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

As approved by shareholders at the Company's AGM on 29 November 2021. Refer to Notice of Meeting dated 28 October

2021.

For

ASX +security code and description

ANX : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date 7/12/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column - including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each category.

use only

Total percentage of +securities held

Number of +securities held

Number of holders

For example, to enter a value of 50%

please input as 50.00

1 - 1,000

%

1,001

- 5,000

%

5,001

- 10,000

%

10,001 - 100,000

%

100,001 and over

%

Issue details

For personal

Number of +securities to be quoted

2,819,500

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Part consideration for the provision of site management services in relation to the Whim Creek Copper Project comprising of the Whim Creek Tenements and Lot 71.

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

0.071000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

As approved by shareholders at the Company's AGM on 29 November 2021. Refer to Notice of Meeting dated 28 October 2021.

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Anax Metals Ltd. published this content on 07 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2021 09:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
