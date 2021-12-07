Anax Metals : Application for quotation of securities - ANX
12/07/2021 | 04:22am EST
Announcement Summary
Entity name
ANAX METALS LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Tuesday December 07, 2021
The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
Total number of +securities to be quoted
ASX +security
Number of +securities to
code
Security description
be quoted
Issue date
ANX
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
768,726
08/12/2021
ANX
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
2,819,500
07/12/2021
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
ANAX METALS LIMITED
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
46106304787
1.3
ASX issuer code
ANX
The announcement isNew announcement
Date of this announcement
7/12/2021
Part 2 - Type of Issue
2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
Previous Appendix 3B details:
Announcement Date and
Announcement Title
Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation
Time
request
02-Mar-2021 09:14
New - Proposed issue of Securities -
A placement or other type of issue
ANX
2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?
No
Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
Placement Details
ASX +security code and description
ANX : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Issue date
8/12/2021
use
Issue details
Number of +securities to be quoted
768,726
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
In lieu of fees for advisory services under the mandate with Conrad Partners Limited.
Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the
+securities to be quoted
0.078000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
As approved by shareholders at the Company's AGM on 29 November 2021. Refer to Notice of Meeting dated 28 October
2021.
ASX +security code and description
ANX : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Issue date 7/12/2021
use only
Issue details
Number of +securities to be quoted
2,819,500
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
Part consideration for the provision of site management services in relation to the Whim Creek Copper Project comprising of the Whim Creek Tenements and Lot 71.
Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted
0.071000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
As approved by shareholders at the Company's AGM on 29 November 2021. Refer to Notice of Meeting dated 28 October 2021.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Anax Metals Ltd. published this content on 07 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2021 09:21:05 UTC.