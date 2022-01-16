Anax Metals : Exceptional Value Added to Whim Creek Scoping Study
UPDATED WHIM CREEK SCOPING STUDY -
EVELYN AND NEW STUDY WORK ADD EXCEPTIONAL VALUE
Anax Metals Limited (ASX: ANX, Anax, or the Company) is pleased to announce a JORC 2012 Mineral
source Estimate for the high-grade Evelyn Deposit (Evelyn) and the results of the updated Scoping useStudy (the Study) for the Whim Creek Project (Project). The Whim Creek Project is 80% owned by Anax with the remaining 20% owned by Develop Global Limited (Develop), formerly Venturex Resources Limited (Venturex). The Scoping Study results are reported on a 100% Project basis pre-tax with all
c rrency quoted in AUD, unless otherwise specified.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT
personalThe Scoping Study referred to in this ASX announcement and accompanying Study Report has been undertaken to assess the potential for the development of the Whim Creek Copper-Zinc Project. It is a
preliminary technical and economic study of the potential viability of the Whim Creek Copper-Zinc Project with a nominal margin of error of ±30%. It is based on low level technical and economic assessments that are not sufficient to support the estimation of ore reserves. Further evaluation work and appropriate studies are required before Anax Metals Limited will be able to estimate any ore reserves or to provide any assurance of an economic development case. The Scoping Study is based on the material assumptions outlined below. These include assumptions about the availability of funding. While Anax considers all the material assumptions to be based on reasonable grounds, there is no certainty that they will prove to be correct or that the range of outcomes indicated by the Scoping Study will be achieved.
To achieve the range of outcomes indicated in the Scoping Study, funding in the order of A$50 to 65 million will likely be required. Anax has signed an agreement with Anglo American Marketing Limited (Anglo), a subsidiary of Anglo American PLC, under which Anglo may provide project funding of up to ForUS$20 million for the development of the Project, investors should note that the funding is contingent n technical due diligence to be carried out by Anglo. Investors are therefore cautioned that there is no certainty that the Anglo funding will become available. In addition, there is no certainty that Anax will be able to raise additional funding when needed. It is also possible that such funding may only be available on terms that may be dilutive to or otherwise affect the value of Anax's existing shares. It is also possible that Anax could pursue other 'value realisation' strategies such as a sale, partial sale or joint venture of the project. If it does, this could materially reduce Anax's proportionate ownership of
the project.
The directors of the Company consider this to be a fair and balanced summary of the study undertaken. However, given the uncertainties involved, investors should not make any investment decisions based solely on the results of the Scoping Study.
JORC 2012 Mineral Resource completed for thehigh-gradeEvelyn Depositat the Whim Creek Project (Pilbara, WA)
Evelyn Resource(nocut-off):
550 Kt @ 2.19% Cu, 3.49% Zn, 0.8 g/t Au and 35 g/t AgWhim CreekProject Global Resourcesnow exceeds 10 Million Tonnes Exceptional additional valuedemonstrated in updated Scoping Study through:
Inclusion of Evelyn Deposit (potential open pit)
Reduction in power cost due to switch from diesel generator togas-firedpowerIncorporating results frombio-leachingtest work
Base case zinc price assumption revised from US$2300/t to US$2750/t The updated Study indicates the concentrator would produce:
Free Cashflow*of$291 Ma(Range:$249Mband $459Mc)**Pre-productioncapital cost*estimate of $55 millionInternal rate of return*of83%a(Range:72%bto129%c)NPV*(6%) of $227Ma(Range:$192Mbto$363Mc)
HIGHLIGHTS
The Company's Managing Director, Geoff Laing, commented: "The Anax team continues to deliver on the Company strategy, to generate leveraged outcomes, on our projects and we are very pleased with the results of this updated study. Near term sustainable production from this valuable copper asset in the Pilbara remains the focus of the Anax team. The Definitive Feasibility Study is in progress and we are excited to be at the forefront of using smart technology to enhance project outcomes and deliver measurable environmental
Forbenefits."
Reported on a 100% Project Basis. Anax has an 80% interest in the project and will contribute 80% of costs and receive 80% of financial outcomes
Free Cashflow reported after financing and before tax.
The initial Study, released in August 2021,1 investigated mining of defined Mineral Resources at the Mons Cupri, Whim Creek and Salt Creek deposits, located 115km southwest of Port Hedland in the West Pilbara Region of Western Australia and 3 km south of the historic Whim Creek Hotel.
The Company is pleased to announce an updated Study for the Project, which incorporates:
An increased production target based on a new JORC 2012 Mineral Resource completed for the high-grade Evelyn Deposit, located approximately 25 km south of Whim Creek (Figure 1)
A switch togas-firedpower from diesel generated power, delivering both cost and environmental benefits
Results from bacterial sulphide leaching test work
Updated base case Zinc Price assumptions
Key considerations and assumptions that underpin the revised Study, together with the results of personalupdated financial modelling are presented in this announcement. Additional information can be
found in the original Study released to the market on 30 August 2021.1For
Figure 1: Whim Creek Project Location
Table 1: Whim Creek Project Global Copper Dominant Mineral Resource
2. GEOLOGY AND RESOURCES
JORC 2012 Mineral Resource has been completed for the
high-grade Evelyn deposit by
A
independent resource consultancy, Trepanier Pty Ltd. Further details are provided later in this release. The updated combined global resources for the Whim Creek Project are shown below in Table 1 and Table 2 and now exceed 10 million tonnes.
Deposit
Classification
Kt
Cu %
Zn %
Pb %
Ag ppm
Au ppm
Mons Cupri2
Measured
990
1.62
1.42
0.61
38
0.28
(0.40% Cu Cut-off)
Indicated
3,130
0.84
0.47
0.20
16
0.09
Inferred
400
0.60
0.22
0.10
10
0.03
Salt Creek2
Measured
-
-
-
-
-
-
(0.40% Cu Cut-off)
Indicated
850
1.40
1.12
0.24
8
0.11
Inferred
460
1.15
2.41
0.60
27
0.16
Whim Creek3
Measured
-
-
-
-
-
-
(0.40% Cu Cut-off)
Indicated
1,750
1.10
0.63
0.16
6
0.04
TOTAL Cu Resources
Combined
8,790
1.10
0.93
0.25
16
0.14
Inferred
660
0.56
0.17
0.08
2
0.02
Evelyn
Measured
-
-
-
-
-
-
(No Cut-off)
Indicated
440
2.40
3.89
0.30
40
0.95
Inferred
110
1.31
1.80
0.14
15
0.19
COMBINED
Measured
990
1.62
1.42
0.61
38
0.28
Indicated
6,170
1.10
0.85
0.20
14
0.14
Inferred
1,630
0.78
0.93
0.24
12
0.07
Note: Appropriate rounding applied.
Table 2: Whim Creek Project Global Zinc Dominant Mineral Resource (≥ 2.0% Zn; < 0.40% Cu)
Deposit
Classification
Kt
Cu %
Zn %
Pb %
Ag ppm
Au ppm
Mons Cupri2
Measured
70
0.16
4.56
1.79
53
0.23
Indicated
340
0.09
3.56
1.01
38
0.07
Inferred
150
0.08
4.84
1.96
27
0.04
Salt Creek2
Measured
-
-
-
-
-
-
Indicated
170
0.18
14.15
4.23
85
0.53
Inferred
380
0.12
8.75
2.57
62
0.25
Whim Creek3
Measured
-
-
-
-
-
-
Indicated
120
0.12
3.22
0.44
12
0.08
Inferred
45
0.13
2.46
0.40
9
0.04
COMBINED
Measured
70
0.16
4.56
1.79
53
0.23
Indicated
630
0.12
6.34
1.77
46
0.19
Inferred
575
0.11
7.22
2.23
48
0.18
TOTAL Zn Resources
Combined
1,275
0.12
6.63
1.98
47
0.19
Note: Appropriate rounding applied.
Table 3: Key Cost and Revenue assumptions used in the Evelyn Pit Optimisation
The Mineral Resource estimates for Mons Cupri and Salt Creek were first announced by Venturex2 in
accordance with ASX Listing Rule 5.8 in its announcement of 23 March 2018 and reported by Anax in its
onlytechnical parameters underpinning the Mineral Resource estimate in the previous announcement c ntinue to apply and have not materially changed.
recompliance prospectus released on 18 September 2020.3 The Mineral Resource estimate for Whim
Creek was first reported by Anax in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 5.8 in its announcement of 25 May
2021.4 The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects
the information included in the previous announcements and that all material assumptions and
use3. MINING - EVELYN
Anax commissioned Orelogy Consulting Pty Ltd (Orelogy) to complete pit optimisations for Evelyn. Optimisations were previously completed for Mons Cupri, Whim Creek and Salt Creek and results were reported in the initial Scoping Study released in August 2021.1
Pit Optimisations
personalAs part of the initial study, mining costs were developed by Orelogy using first principals for a contract
mining strategy assuming a mining rate of ~9 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) to feed the crusher at a rate of 800 ktpa. These assumptions were also applied for the Evelyn optimisation.
Limited geotechnical information is available for Evelyn, but indications from previous drilling are that the host rock is competent. A conservative approach was taken, however, and overall slope angles of 27 degrees were assumed for oxide and 39 degrees for fresh rock.
The parameters used in the Evelyn pit optimisation are shown in Table 3 and Table 4.
Parameter
Unit
Value
Copper Price
US$/t
8,550
Zinc Price
US$/t
2,300
For
Lead Price
US$/t
2,100
Ore loss
%
5%
Silver Price
US$/oz
25
Gold Price
US$/oz
1,750
Exchange Rate
USD: AUD
0.73
Dilution
%
5%
Overall Slope Angle (Oxide)
Degrees
27
Overall Slope Angle (Fresh)
Degrees
39
OP Mining Cost (Ave)
$/t
3.48
Crush and Primary Sort
$/t
4.00
Secondary Sort Haul/Crush/Sort/Stack on Heap
$/t
5.00
Concentrator Process Cost
$/t
45.00
