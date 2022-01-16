Anax Metals : Exceptional Value Added to Whim Creek Scoping Study

ASX: ANX 17 JANUARY 2022 only UPDATED WHIM CREEK SCOPING STUDY -

EVELYN AND NEW STUDY WORK ADD EXCEPTIONAL VALUE

Anax Metals Limited (ASX: ANX, Anax, or the Company) is pleased to announce a JORC 2012 Mineral

source Estimate for the high-grade Evelyn Deposit ( Evelyn) and the results of the updated Scoping use Study (the Study ) for the Whim Creek Project ( Project ). The Whim Creek Project is 80% owned by Anax with the remaining 20% owned by Develop Global Limited (Develop), formerly Venturex Resources Limited (Venturex). The Scoping Study results are reported on a 100% Project basis pre-tax with all

currency quoted in AUD, unless otherwise specified.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

personalThe Scoping Study referred to in this ASX announcement and accompanying Study Report has been undertaken to assess the potential for the development of the Whim Creek Copper-Zinc Project. It is a

preliminary technical and economic study of the potential viability of the Whim Creek Copper-Zinc Project with a nominal margin of error of ±30%. It is based on low level technical and economic assessments that are not sufficient to support the estimation of ore reserves. Further evaluation work and appropriate studies are required before Anax Metals Limited will be able to estimate any ore reserves or to provide any assurance of an economic development case. The Scoping Study is based on the material assumptions outlined below. These include assumptions about the availability of funding. While Anax considers all the material assumptions to be based on reasonable grounds, there is no certainty that they will prove to be correct or that the range of outcomes indicated by the Scoping Study will be achieved.

To achieve the range of outcomes indicated in the Scoping Study, funding in the order of A$50 to 65 million will likely be required. Anax has signed an agreement with Anglo American Marketing Limited (Anglo), a subsidiary of Anglo American PLC, under which Anglo may provide project funding of up to ForUS$20 million for the development of the Project, investors should note that the funding is contingent n technical due diligence to be carried out by Anglo. Investors are therefore cautioned that there is no certainty that the Anglo funding will become available. In addition, there is no certainty that Anax will be able to raise additional funding when needed. It is also possible that such funding may only be available on terms that may be dilutive to or otherwise affect the value of Anax's existing shares. It is also possible that Anax could pursue other 'value realisation' strategies such as a sale, partial sale or joint venture of the project. If it does, this could materially reduce Anax's proportionate ownership of

the project.

The directors of the Company consider this to be a fair and balanced summary of the study undertaken. However, given the uncertainties involved, investors should not make any investment decisions based solely on the results of the Scoping Study.

