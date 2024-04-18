Anax Metals Limited is an Australia-based exploration and development company. The principal activities of the Company are mineral exploration and assessing and acquiring either directly or indirectly exploration and mine development projects. Its project includes Whim Creek project, Mount Short project, and Loudens Patch project. The Whim Creek Copper-Zinc-Lead project is located approximately 120 kilometers (km) south-west of Port Hedland in the Central Pilbara Region of Western Australia. Within the project are four main prospects, namely Whim Creek, Mons Cupri, Salt Creek, Evely. The Mount Short tenement E74/651 secures a 50 square kilometers (km2) area of Ravensthorpe Greenstone Belt for volcanogenic massive sulfides (VMS), nickel massive sulfides and gold mineralization. The Loudens Patch tenement E47/4281, is located adjacent and to the east of Whim Creek project. Its subsidiaries include Aurora Resources Pty Ltd, Mainland Minerals Pty Ltd, and Whim Creek Metals Pty Ltd.

Sector Diversified Mining